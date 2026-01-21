Family of stabbed wife of Ex-NPP Parliamentary Candidate breaks silence, demands justice

Family of Gilda Nortey, wife of former NPP parliamentary candidate Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, demands justice after alleged stabbing in the US, as police investigations and court proceedings continue in Pennsylvania.

The family of Gilda Nortey, the wife of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has spoken publicly for the first time following an alleged stabbing incident in the United States, insisting that justice must be fully served.

According to family sources, Gilda Nortey sustained multiple stab wounds during a domestic confrontation at the couple’s residence in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The incident has since led to the arrest and detention of Mr Nortey by US authorities.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, an uncle of the victim, David Gyapanin, said the family was traumatised by the attack but remains determined to pursue justice.

Mr Gyapanin recounted:

They had a misunderstanding, and my niece indicated that she might file for divorce if the situation did not improve. She said Valentino then threatened to either kill himself or kill her. He stabbed her three times.

He added that Gilda pleaded with her husband to take her to hospital after the attack. He said:

She begged him to take her to the hospital, and he agreed on the condition that she would not mention his name. Eventually, she managed to escape and seek help on her own.

Mr Gyapanin disclosed that Gilda drove herself to hospital, where she works, and is currently responding to treatment.

“She is getting better. As a family, we want nothing less than justice,” he stressed.

The family further warned that they would explore all legal options should the matter not be fully pursued in the United States. He added:

This happened in the US, and we expect the laws there to be applied without fear or favour. You cannot marry someone’s daughter and decide to end her life because she wants to leave the marriage. If justice is not served there, we will pursue it in Ghana.

Background

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, aged forty-one (41), was reportedly arrested following the stabbing incident, which occurred on Saturday, 17 January 2026, along Mayfair Drive in Lower Paxton Township. Police say the victim was injured during a domestic dispute and was rushed to hospital, where she was later reported to be in stable condition.

Lower Paxton Township Police have charged Mr Nortey with attempted homicide, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Judy, who denied him bail. Mr Nortey is currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, 26 January 2026.

