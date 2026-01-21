Kwabena Agyei Agyapong: The Engineer Fighting to Rebuild the NPP and Restore Its Soul

Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary, returns to the national stage to contest the party’s 2026 presidential primaries, offering the “New Dawn Agenda” focused on discipline, meritocracy, and economic renewal.

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for its presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, one candidate stands out not for his poll numbers, but for his journey back to the national stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, once controversially suspended as the party’s General Secretary, now seeks to lead the NPP with a message of restoration, discipline, and a return to its foundational values.

A Life Shaped by Tragedy

Born on March 6, 1962, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Agyapong’s life was marked by a national tragedy. He is the son of the late Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, a former High Court judge who was abducted and murdered in 1982 during the early years of the Provisional National Defence Council. His mother is Mrs Comfort Agyapong. This formative loss instilled in him a deep commitment to justice and the rule of law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Married to Dr Lawrencia Agyapong, head of the Communications Department at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, the couple has three children: Kofi, Kwame, and Maame Yaa. Agyapong has a keen interest in sports, particularly football, and often speaks on the importance of good management in sports development.

From Engineer to Political Operative

Agyapong’s educational journey began at Royal International School, followed by secondary education at Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 1986.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He started his career at the Ghana Highway Authority, contributing to major infrastructure projects, including the rehabilitation of the Accra–Kumasi highway. In 1992, he co-founded Constro Consult Limited, a project management and engineering consultancy overseeing projects such as the runway extension at Kotoka International Airport.

From 2017 to 2021, he served as Executive Director of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, demonstrating his ability to lead technical institutions. Agyapong also gained public recognition as a sports broadcaster, hosting GTV’s primetime programme Sports Highlight and covering major events, including the Olympics and African Cup of Nations tournaments.

Three Decades in NPP Politics

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Ghana’s return to constitutional rule in 1992, Agyapong has been active in NPP politics. He contributed to Prof Albert Adu Boahen’s 1992 presidential campaign, supported Nana Akufo-Addo’s 1998 presidential bid, and served in John Agyekum Kufuor’s campaigns in 1996 and 2000. Following the NPP’s victory in 2000, he was appointed Presidential Press Secretary, serving until 2006. He first contested the NPP’s presidential nomination in 2008.

The General Secretary Years

On April 12, 2014, Agyapong was elected General Secretary of the NPP, but his tenure was marked by controversy. He was suspended in December 2015 amid internal party turmoil following the tragic death of Upper East Regional Chairman Adam Mahama. Reflecting on this period, Agyapong describes himself as “the headmaster of those who have suffered in the NPP,” highlighting the insights gained from his experiences.

The 2026 Campaign: The New Dawn Agenda

Following the NPP’s 2024 election defeat, Agyapong launched his candidacy in July 2025. His campaign, dubbed the “New Dawn Agenda,” focuses on six pillars:

Land Reforms, Youth Empowerment, and Modernised Agriculture: Streamlining land title registration, promoting youth involvement, and supporting climate-smart farming.

Urban Regeneration and Environmental Protection: Implementing proper spatial planning, improving rural amenities, and protecting the environment.

Fiscal Discipline and Value for Money: Prioritising project completion, reducing waste, and institutionalising maintenance audits.

Restoring Meritocracy in Public Service: Ensuring competence-based appointments and capping government positions to strengthen efficiency.

National Trade Licence Regime: Formalising the informal sector through incentives rather than punitive measures.

Creative Arts and Sports Empowerment: Protecting copyrights and strategically investing in sports to restore national pride.

Agyapong positions the January 31 primaries as a contest for “the soul of NPP tradition,” advocating values, integrity, and service over factionalism. He calls on delegates to “choose values over vanity, principles over patronage, character over chicanery,” with his slogan summarising his vision: “Ghana has to be engineered into prosperity.”

Strengths and Challenges