NPP Peace Pact: Justin Kodua warns hooligans, calls for unity ahead of Jan 31 primaries
General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has issued a stern warning to anyone intending to cause disruption during the party’s presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.
Speaking during the signing of a Presidential Peace Pact by the five NPP presidential aspirants on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Mr Kodua assured that any attempts to disrupt the process would be met with firm action.
He said:
I want to use this medium to send a strong caution to any person in our party or outside our party who has any intention of discrediting, discrediting or trying to mar the beauty of our democracy come January 31st. That be careful that on that day the IGP and his men will apprehend anybody who tried to cause chaos on January 31st.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the aspirants is a pledge to uphold the party’s collective interest and to support the eventual winner of the presidential primary.
Mr Kodua also emphasised the need for unity within the party, stating:
The chairman, I cannot take my seat. But also making this important comment to our aspirants. Please all of you should understand that none of you alone, even when you win, can victory continue. And therefore you will need the support of your brothers to be able to win the elections in 2028.
He added:
This is a contest of just how to show that have the support in their part. Whether you have support or not, when you win July 31, you still need our brothers to carry you on for us to win the elections in 2028. And I can assure you that as the administrator of the party, every support that we need to give to all our aspirants and even after the elections, the process of reconciliation to bring everybody on board.
The NPP’s January 31 primaries is expected to be a keenly contested race between Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.
