Advertisement

NPP Peace Pact: Justin Kodua warns hooligans, calls for unity ahead of Jan 31 primaries

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:01 - 22 January 2026
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Justin Kodua Frimpong
NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong warns of strict action against anyone attempting to disrupt the party’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries.
Advertisement

General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has issued a stern warning to anyone intending to cause disruption during the party’s presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Speaking during the signing of a Presidential Peace Pact by the five NPP presidential aspirants on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Mr Kodua assured that any attempts to disrupt the process would be met with firm action.

He said:

I want to use this medium to send a strong caution to any person in our party or outside our party who has any intention of discrediting, discrediting or trying to mar the beauty of our democracy come January 31st. That be careful that on that day the IGP and his men will apprehend anybody who tried to cause chaos on January 31st.

ALSO READ: NPP Primaries: Over 211,000 delegates to cast votes at 333 centres nationwide

Advertisement
NPP presidential primaries

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the aspirants is a pledge to uphold the party’s collective interest and to support the eventual winner of the presidential primary.

Mr Kodua also emphasised the need for unity within the party, stating:

The chairman, I cannot take my seat. But also making this important comment to our aspirants. Please all of you should understand that none of you alone, even when you win, can victory continue. And therefore you will need the support of your brothers to be able to win the elections in 2028.

ALSO READ: Jomoro: Man fatally stabs neighbour who tried to save him from committing suicide

Advertisement
Justin Kodua
Justin Kodua

He added:

This is a contest of just how to show that have the support in their part. Whether you have support or not, when you win July 31, you still need our brothers to carry you on for us to win the elections in 2028. And I can assure you that as the administrator of the party, every support that we need to give to all our aspirants and even after the elections, the process of reconciliation to bring everybody on board.

ALSO READ: Kwabena Agyei Agyapong: The Engineer Fighting to Rebuild the NPP and Restore Its Soul

The NPP’s January 31 primaries is expected to be a keenly contested race between Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Sports Ministry saves GH₵700K after cutting Black Stars budget for 2 matches
Sports
22.01.2026
Sports Ministry saves GH₵700K after cutting Black Stars budget for 2 matches
Walking Off the Pitch: Legal and regulatory implications of Senegal’s AFCON 2025 final protest
Sports
22.01.2026
Walking Off the Pitch: Legal and regulatory implications of Senegal’s AFCON 2025 final protest
‘NPP is bigger than any individual’ – Akufo-Addo cautions aspirants ahead of Jan 31 primaries
News
22.01.2026
‘NPP is bigger than any individual’ – Akufo-Addo cautions aspirants ahead of Jan 31 primaries
Dr. Bryan Acheampong: The Disciplinarian Vowing to Unite the NPP
News
22.01.2026
Dr. Bryan Acheampong: The Disciplinarian Vowing to Unite the NPP
#FreeKwesiArthur: Ghanaian celebs react to claims of extortion and threats by Kwesi Arthur against Ground Up Chale
Entertainment
22.01.2026
#FreeKwesiArthur: Ghanaian celebs react to claims of extortion and threats by Kwesi Arthur against Ground Up Chale
IGP carries out leadership reshuffle in Ghana Police Service
News
22.01.2026
NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries