NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Yohuno has assured the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the Ghana Police Service is fully prepared to maintain law and order during the party’s presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.
Speaking at the signing of the NPP Peace Pact on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the IGP emphasised that detailed operational plans have been finalised and that officers are ready to respond to any potential disruptions.
He said:
We want to assure you that we have been able to identify all the areas where the elections will take place. We have 270 seats plus one polling centre. We have made our operational plans. We have met all our regional commanders who are responsible for these areas. We have gone over all the preparations repeatedly and are ready to go to the field.
IGP Yohuno also outlined the police deployment strategy for the primaries:
We are assuring you that seventy (70) is the minimum number of police officers that will be at each polling station. We have deployed heavily. All senior officers nationwide will be at the polling stations. We have inner, middle and outer deployments, with the outer deployment heavily loaded.
Addressing concerns over private security personnel or party-affiliated “macho men,” the IGP issued a firm warning:
We are cautioning that the police are more macho than the macho men you deploy. Should these individuals ignore the caution and approach a polling station, they will be arrested. I am pleading with everyone not to test this.
IGP Yohuno concluded by assuring party members that the Electoral Commission and the police will ensure a secure, peaceful, and credible election process.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom