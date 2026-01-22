Advertisement

NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:23 - 22 January 2026
IGP carries out leadership reshuffle in Ghana Police Service
IGP COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno
IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness of the Ghana Police Service for the NPP presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, warning against private security disruptions and assuring a peaceful, secure voting process.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Yohuno has assured the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the Ghana Police Service is fully prepared to maintain law and order during the party’s presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

Speaking at the signing of the NPP Peace Pact on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the IGP emphasised that detailed operational plans have been finalised and that officers are ready to respond to any potential disruptions.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: Justin Kodua warns hooligans, calls for unity ahead of Jan 31 primaries

He said:

We want to assure you that we have been able to identify all the areas where the elections will take place. We have 270 seats plus one polling centre. We have made our operational plans. We have met all our regional commanders who are responsible for these areas. We have gone over all the preparations repeatedly and are ready to go to the field.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno

IGP Yohuno also outlined the police deployment strategy for the primaries:

We are assuring you that seventy (70) is the minimum number of police officers that will be at each polling station. We have deployed heavily. All senior officers nationwide will be at the polling stations. We have inner, middle and outer deployments, with the outer deployment heavily loaded.

ALSO READ: NPP Primaries: Over 211,000 delegates to cast votes at 333 centres nationwide

NPP presidential primaries
Addressing concerns over private security personnel or party-affiliated “macho men,” the IGP issued a firm warning:

We are cautioning that the police are more macho than the macho men you deploy. Should these individuals ignore the caution and approach a polling station, they will be arrested. I am pleading with everyone not to test this.

ALSO READ: Kwabena Agyei Agyapong: The Engineer Fighting to Rebuild the NPP and Restore Its Soul

IGP Yohuno concluded by assuring party members that the Electoral Commission and the police will ensure a secure, peaceful, and credible election process.

