‘NPP is bigger than any individual’ – Akufo-Addo cautions aspirants ahead of Jan 31 primaries
Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants to prioritise unity and uphold the party’s values as the January 31, 2026 primaries approach.
Speaking during the signing of the NPP Peace Pact on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Akufo-Addo reminded aspirants that their conduct during the campaign would set the moral tone for the party and influence its future.
He cautioned:
To the aspirants gathered here today, your conduct will shape the moral tone of the NPP and the future of our country. Your supporters, the grassroots, and the youth of this party are watching. History will judge not only who wins, but also how all of you conduct yourselves.
Akufo-Addo stressed that personal ambitions must never overshadow the party’s collective interests. He added:
Let me declare the NPP is bigger than any individual. No ambition, grievance or faction is greater than the elephant. Leadership contests must never weaken the collective cause. Unity is not optional. Unity is not a slogan. Unity is a strategic necessity for victory.
The former president called on the aspirants to respect the peace pact beyond signing it. Former President Akufo-Addo said:
So I charge all of you, this peace pact must not only be signed, it must be lived. Over the remaining days, let your campaigns be firm but fair, competitive but respectful. Ours is a tradition that rejects fear, insult, intimidation and bitterness. Loyalty to individuals must never supersede loyalty to the party after the primaries. There must be one party, one direction, one destiny.
He concluded on a positive note, encouraging all candidates to embrace the spirit of unity and competition as the party prepares to select its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.
The NPP’s January 31 primaries is expected to be a keenly contested race between Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom