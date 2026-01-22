Advertisement

‘NPP is bigger than any individual’ – Akufo-Addo cautions aspirants ahead of Jan 31 primaries

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:11 - 22 January 2026
Ex President Nana Akufo-Addo
Former President Nana Akufo-Addo urges NPP presidential aspirants to prioritise unity and respect party values ahead of the January 31, 2026 primaries, emphasising that the party is bigger than any individual.
Advertisement

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants to prioritise unity and uphold the party’s values as the January 31, 2026 primaries approach.

Advertisement

Speaking during the signing of the NPP Peace Pact on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Akufo-Addo reminded aspirants that their conduct during the campaign would set the moral tone for the party and influence its future.

ALSO READ: Dr. Bryan Acheampong: The Disciplinarian Vowing to Unite the NPP

He cautioned:

To the aspirants gathered here today, your conduct will shape the moral tone of the NPP and the future of our country. Your supporters, the grassroots, and the youth of this party are watching. History will judge not only who wins, but also how all of you conduct yourselves.
Advertisement
President Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo stressed that personal ambitions must never overshadow the party’s collective interests. He added:

Let me declare the NPP is bigger than any individual. No ambition, grievance or faction is greater than the elephant. Leadership contests must never weaken the collective cause. Unity is not optional. Unity is not a slogan. Unity is a strategic necessity for victory.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries

NPP presidential primaries
Advertisement

The former president called on the aspirants to respect the peace pact beyond signing it. Former President Akufo-Addo said:

So I charge all of you, this peace pact must not only be signed, it must be lived. Over the remaining days, let your campaigns be firm but fair, competitive but respectful. Ours is a tradition that rejects fear, insult, intimidation and bitterness. Loyalty to individuals must never supersede loyalty to the party after the primaries. There must be one party, one direction, one destiny.
16 NPP Officials Sanctioned for Misconduct in Upper East

He concluded on a positive note, encouraging all candidates to embrace the spirit of unity and competition as the party prepares to select its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: Justin Kodua warns hooligans, calls for unity ahead of Jan 31 primaries

Advertisement

The NPP’s January 31 primaries is expected to be a keenly contested race between Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Sports Ministry saves GH₵700K after cutting Black Stars budget for 2 matches
Sports
22.01.2026
Sports Ministry saves GH₵700K after cutting Black Stars budget for 2 matches
Walking Off the Pitch: Legal and regulatory implications of Senegal’s AFCON 2025 final protest
Sports
22.01.2026
Walking Off the Pitch: Legal and regulatory implications of Senegal’s AFCON 2025 final protest
‘NPP is bigger than any individual’ – Akufo-Addo cautions aspirants ahead of Jan 31 primaries
News
22.01.2026
‘NPP is bigger than any individual’ – Akufo-Addo cautions aspirants ahead of Jan 31 primaries
Dr. Bryan Acheampong: The Disciplinarian Vowing to Unite the NPP
News
22.01.2026
Dr. Bryan Acheampong: The Disciplinarian Vowing to Unite the NPP
#FreeKwesiArthur: Ghanaian celebs react to claims of extortion and threats by Kwesi Arthur against Ground Up Chale
Entertainment
22.01.2026
#FreeKwesiArthur: Ghanaian celebs react to claims of extortion and threats by Kwesi Arthur against Ground Up Chale
IGP carries out leadership reshuffle in Ghana Police Service
News
22.01.2026
NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries