Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum: The Educator Vowing to Reunite and Revive the NPP

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:56 - 23 January 2026
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Education Minister and globally recognised education reformer, announces his candidacy for the NPP presidential primaries, promising transformative leadership, STEM expansion, and poverty reduction initiatives for Ghana.
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum was born on 9 April 1964 in Jachie, a small village in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, to parents who were cocoa farmers. His early life was marked by poverty and hardship.

In a personal account, he described how, despite achieving excellent grades, he struggled to secure admission to secondary school because his father lacked the financial means, with his younger brother willing to sell a pig from their uncle's piggery so that Adutwum could attend school.

This humble beginning has become central to his political narrative and motivation for pursuing leadership.

ALSO READ: Dr. Bryan Acheampong: The Disciplinarian Vowing to Unite the NPP

Education and Qualifications

Dr. Adutwum's educational journey spans two continents. He attended Kumasi High School before earning a bachelor's degree in land economy (business administration with a major in real estate) from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. After moving to the United States, he obtained a master's degree in education management from the University of La Verne and a PhD in educational policy, planning, and administration from the University of Southern California.

Career in the United States

Dr. Adutwum spent approximately 26 years in the United States, building an impressive career in education. He taught mathematics and information technology at Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles for ten years and founded the International Studies Academy as a small learning community for students. He also served as the lead mathematics teacher in USC's Neighborhood Academic Initiative, preparing inner-city students for university admission.

In 2004, he founded New Designs Charter Schools in South Los Angeles, a tuition-free public charter school providing career-based, college-preparatory programs. As CEO, he oversaw about 200 staff and a student population exceeding 2,000 across grades six to twelve.

ALSO READ: Kwabena Agyei Agyapong: The Engineer Fighting to Rebuild the NPP and Restore Its Soul

Return to Ghana and Political Career

Dr. Adutwum's return to Ghana was catalyzed by a meeting with then-presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo at an event in Los Angeles. Inspired by Akufo-Addo's vision for free secondary education, Adutwum left his educational institution in 2017 to join the NPP government.

Parliamentary Representation: He has served as Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency since 2016, winning successive elections with commanding majorities: 85.82% in 2016, 84.80% in 2020, and retaining his seat in 2024.

ALSO READ: From Entrepreneur to Presidential Contender: Kennedy Agyapong’s Remarkable Journey in the NPP

Ministerial Appointments:

Deputy Minister of Education (2017–2021): In 2019, he was voted Best Performing Deputy Minister by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) and FAKS Investigative Services.

Minister of Education (2021–2024): Appointed substantive minister on 5 March 2021, spearheading major educational reforms.

Key Achievements as Education Minister

STEM Education Expansion: Initiated plans to construct 35 STEM senior high schools and five STEM universities, with 10 STEM schools launched in 2022, earning him the nickname “Dr. STEM.”

Infrastructure Development: Commissioned 80 educational projects on 21 November 2024, a milestone in Ghana’s education sector.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: Justin Kodua warns hooligans, calls for unity ahead of Jan 31 primaries

Free Senior High School Policy: Implemented innovative measures to accommodate increased enrollment under the Free SHS policy.

Scholarships and Youth Development: Through the YOA Foundation, provided full scholarships to 150 bright students in engineering and medicine, covering tuition and stipends.

Recognition: Named Minister of the Year by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Presidential Campaign Platform

Dr. Adutwum is one of five candidates contesting the NPP's presidential primaries on 31 January 2026, alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

ALSO READ: NPP Peace Pact: IGP Christian Yohuno pledges full readiness for January 31 primaries

Campaign Pillars: Grants for traders, appointment of constituency welfare officers, nationwide STEM expansion, training of 100 engineers per constituency, and a free university policy to remove financial barriers.

Campaign Style: He pledges a principled, ideas-driven campaign, emphasizing integrity, unity, and leadership for national prosperity.

Campaign Strategy: His team has visited nine out of 16 regions, with regional coordinators and operations directors covering the remaining areas.

ALSO READ: NPP Primaries: Over 211,000 delegates to cast votes at 333 centres nationwide

Positioning and Challenges

Described as a “dark horse,” Dr. Adutwum carries little political baggage but faces tough competition from better-known rivals. He remains undeterred by pre-election polls, relying on grassroots engagement to strengthen his campaign.

Vision for Ghana

Dr. Adutwum’s mission is to combat poverty through education, create high-skilled jobs, and enable young Ghanaians to thrive without emigrating.

International Recognition

He has been recognized globally, receiving a Certificate of Recognition from U.S. Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove in June 2025 and participating in high-level education forums, including Harvard Graduate School workshops and the UN Transforming Education Summit.

ALSO READ: Ghana opens talks to take over Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s former residence in Guinea

Personal Life

A devoted Christian, Dr. Adutwum worships at the Pentecost Church. He is married with children and maintains strong ties to both Ghana and the United States.

The Primary Contest:

As the NPP prepares for its 31 January primary with 211,849 delegates voting across 333 centres, Dr. Adutwum positions himself as a transformative candidate grounded in education reform, integrity, and poverty reduction. His journey from a cocoa farmer’s son to a globally recognized educator makes him a compelling contender in Ghana’s political landscape.

