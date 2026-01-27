Majority Caucus rejects Minority criticism, defends gov't economic record

NDC Majority Caucus dismisses Minority criticism, blames NPP for economic collapse, failed policies and public sector decline, and defends government’s reform agenda, 24-hour economy plan and economic recovery efforts in Parliament.

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has strongly dismissed the Minority’s recent press conference, accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus, led by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, of lacking the moral authority to criticise the current government.

In a statement dated January 26 and signed by Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus said it would, in due course, remind Ghanaians of what it described as the “tragic state” in which the NPP left the country after exiting office.

According to the Majority, Ghana’s financial system collapsed under the previous administration, with the cedi depreciating sharply, inflation surging to levels that eroded household incomes, and public services deteriorating across key sectors.

“The financial system collapsed. The Ghana cedi depreciated in value at unprecedented levels. Inflation was very high and eroded family incomes,” the statement said.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

It further accused the previous government of presiding over repeated disruptions in the education and health sectors, citing frequent delays in the reopening of senior high schools due to feeding challenges and hospitals allegedly turning away patients because of persistent National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) arrears.

The Majority also criticised the state of public transportation inherited from the NPP, arguing that the low capacity of state-owned transport systems was exposed during the first Christmas season after the change of government. It said measures were already underway to expand the fleet of public buses and improve urban transport.

On industrialisation, the caucus announced plans to demand a comprehensive audit of the One District One Factory (1D1F) policy when Parliament resumes, describing the programme as “a monumentally failed government policy” riddled with corruption and abuse.

President John Mahama

“If it was that successful, many of the youth that Afenyo-Markin pretends to be concerned about would have had jobs in the private sector by now,” the statement added.

The Majority reaffirmed government’s commitment to the 24-Hour Economy policy, noting that a legal framework to establish the 24-Hour Economy Authority would be passed when Parliament reconvenes in early February.

Defending the NDC’s economic management, the caucus said Ghana’s recovery had been acknowledged by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and international credit rating agencies, pointing to improvements in inflation, exchange rates and foreign reserves.

Mahama Ayariga sitting in parliament

It also praised initiatives such as the GoldBod, Ghana’s foreign policy direction under Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and intensified efforts to combat illegal mining, claiming environmental destruction had significantly reduced.

