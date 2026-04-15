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Ablakwa commissions 250-seat classroom block, 8-unit teachers’ bungalows in North Tongu

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:12 - 15 April 2026
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, speaks during commissioning of a 250-capacity classroom project and teachers’ bungalows at Aveyime Battor Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region.
Ablakwa commissions school project in North Tongu, delivering classrooms, teachers’ bungalows and facilities with support from Qatar Charity to boost education and welfare.
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  • Ablakwa commissions 250-capacity classroom block, 8-unit teachers’ bungalows and supporting facilities at Aveyime Battor Secondary Technical School.

  • Project includes mechanised water system, hygiene facilities and a mosque under a Ghana-Qatar partnership with Qatar Charity.

  • Teachers to benefit from rent-free accommodation as part of efforts to improve welfare and boost education in North Tongu.

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Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commissioned a 250-capacity classroom project and teachers’ bungalows at Aveyime Battor Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region.

The project includes a classroom block with staff offices and ancillary facilities, eight-unit teachers’ bungalows, a mechanised water system, hygiene facilities and a mosque.

Announcing the development, Mr Ablakwa said, “Today we commissioned a 250-capacity classroom project with staff offices and ancillary facilities, 8-unit teachers’ bungalows, mechanized water and hygiene systems and a mosque at the Aveyime Battor Secondary Technical School in my beloved North Tongu.”

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250-capacity classroom project and teachers’ bungalows at Aveyime Battor Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region.

He commended Qatar Charity for its support, describing the collaboration as impactful.

“I commend Qatar Charity for this impactful partnership. A fully integrated project that helps to prepare minds, hearts and souls,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa also announced that the first set of teachers to occupy the newly constructed bungalows will not pay rent.

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250-capacity classroom project and teachers’ bungalows at Aveyime Battor Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region.

“I also announced that the 8 teachers to occupy our first set of bungalows will not pay rent,” he stated.

He described the initiative as a lasting symbol of bilateral cooperation.

“This is an enduring legacy of our cherished Ghana-Qatar relations,” he added.

The project is expected to improve teaching and learning conditions at the school while supporting teacher welfare and retention in the area.

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