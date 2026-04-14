Ghana's Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Ms. Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission

Ghana's Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Ms. Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission

No military bases or foreign troops will be stationed in Ghana under new EU defence partnership – Gov’t assures

Ghana assures that its new EU Security and Defence Partnership does not allow foreign troops or military bases, emphasising sovereignty, regional security cooperation and counter-terrorism collaboration.

Ghana says its EU defence deal excludes foreign bases and troops, protecting national sovereignty.

Partnership focuses on counter-terrorism, maritime security, cybersecurity and border control support.

Government says deal strengthens regional security cooperation amid Sahel and Gulf of Guinea threats.

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The Government of Ghana has assured the public that the country’s new Security and Defence Partnership with the European Union (EU) does not provide for the establishment of foreign military bases or the stationing of foreign troops on Ghanaian soil.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the agreement is designed to strengthen cooperation in addressing emerging security threats and enhancing Ghana’s national and regional security architecture.

In a press statement issued in Accra on 14th April, 2026, the Ministry explained that the partnership provides a structured framework for collaboration in key security areas, including counter-terrorism, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, cybersecurity, border management, and support for peacekeeping and crisis response operations.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

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It added that the agreement will also facilitate technical assistance, training, and the provision of equipment to support Ghana’s security agencies.

The Ministry was emphatic that the agreement does not compromise Ghana’s sovereignty.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically state that the agreement neither provides for the establishment of foreign military bases in Ghana nor does it permit the stationing of foreign troops on Ghanaian soil,” the statement said.

It further stressed that Ghana’s territorial integrity remains fully protected under the arrangement, which is based on mutual respect, shared interests and the country’s national security priorities.

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Official signing of the Ghana–European Union Security and Defense Partnership

According to the statement, the agreement is not a new or isolated initiative but rather a formalisation of long-standing cooperation between Ghana and the European Union. It noted that over the years, the EU has supported several security and governance programmes in Ghana and across the West African sub-region.

The new framework, it said, is intended to deepen and structure this collaboration in a more coherent and forward-looking manner. The Ministry also expressed concern about what it described as misinformation and misinterpretations circulating in parts of the public domain regarding the nature of the agreement.

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“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that such claims are inaccurate and do not reflect the substance or intent of the agreement,” it stated.

The Government said the decision to enter into the partnership is informed by evolving security dynamics in the West African sub-region.

Ms. Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission

It cited the growing threat of violent extremism and instability in the Sahel, as well as maritime security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea, as key concerns driving the collaboration. The Ministry added that strengthening strategic partnerships remains central to Ghana’s proactive approach to safeguarding peace, stability and development.