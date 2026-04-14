ECG announces power outages in parts of Accra and Ashanti Region – See affected areas

Engineers are fixing faults while planned and emergency maintenance will also cause short disruptions.

ECG has announced outages in parts of Accra and Ashanti due to faults and damaged infrastructure.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of power outages affecting parts of the Accra and Ashanti Regions on Tuesday, 14th April, 2026, citing network faults, infrastructure damage, and maintenance works.

In separate notices issued by the Accra West, Ashanti West, and Accra East Regions, ECG explained that engineers are currently working to restore power in affected communities while also undertaking planned and emergency maintenance to improve service delivery.

Below is a breakdown of the affected areas and causes of the outages:

ECG says the outage is due to a fault in its network affecting several communities.

Affected areas include:

Swanlake, Masallachi, Israel Park Down, Dumpong, Mariakrom, Kwamekrom, Oboadeka, Yawduodu, Aburi-Amanfrom, and surrounding communities.

The company assured residents that engineers are working to resolve the fault and restore power supply.