ECG announces power outages in parts of Accra and Ashanti Region – See affected areas
ECG has announced outages in parts of Accra and Ashanti due to faults and damaged infrastructure.
Areas affected include Kaase, Nkawie, Tanoso, Adjiringanor and surrounding communities.
Engineers are fixing faults while planned and emergency maintenance will also cause short disruptions.
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of power outages affecting parts of the Accra and Ashanti Regions on Tuesday, 14th April, 2026, citing network faults, infrastructure damage, and maintenance works.
In separate notices issued by the Accra West, Ashanti West, and Accra East Regions, ECG explained that engineers are currently working to restore power in affected communities while also undertaking planned and emergency maintenance to improve service delivery.
Below is a breakdown of the affected areas and causes of the outages:
Accra West Region – Network Fault
ECG says the outage is due to a fault in its network affecting several communities.
Affected areas include:
Swanlake, Masallachi, Israel Park Down, Dumpong, Mariakrom, Kwamekrom, Oboadeka, Yawduodu, Aburi-Amanfrom, and surrounding communities.
The company assured residents that engineers are working to resolve the fault and restore power supply.
Ashanti West Region – Broken HT Pole at Kaase
ECG confirmed a power outage caused by a broken high-tension (HT) pole at Kaase near Kumi Timbers.
Affected areas include:
Parts of Kaase, Kumi Timbers, and surrounding communities.
Engineers are on-site working to replace the damaged pole and restore electricity.
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Ashanti West Region – Termination Failure at Wiaso
A termination failure at Wiaso has also led to outages in nearby communities.
Affected areas include:
Nkawie, Afari, Toase, and surrounding areas.
ECG says repairs are ongoing to restore supply.
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Ashanti West Region – Fallen Conductor at Tanoso
A fallen conductor near Tanoso, opposite Yaa Asantewaa Girls School, has caused another disruption.
Affected areas include:
Parts of Tanoso, Kasapreko, and surrounding communities.
Repair works are currently underway to restore power.
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Accra East Region – Planned Maintenance (16th April, 2026)
ECG will carry out planned maintenance works on Thursday, 16th April, 2026, from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
Affected areas include:
Parts of Nmaidzor, School Junction, and surrounding communities.
The company says the exercise is aimed at improving service reliability.
Accra East Region – Emergency Maintenance (15th April, 2026)
Emergency maintenance will also be undertaken on Wednesday, 15th April, 2026, between 9:00am and 5:00pm.
Affected areas include:
Parts of Adjiringanor and nearby communities.
ECG says the intervention is necessary to improve system performance.
ECG has apologised to affected customers, assuring them that efforts are underway to restore supply and minimise disruption across all affected areas.
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