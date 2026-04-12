ECG maintenance works to hit parts of Ashanti, Accra and Volta regions, see affected areas

Power outages hit parts of Ashanti, Greater Accra and Volta regions as ECG cites feeder faults and scheduled maintenance works to improve electricity supply.

Several communities across the Ashanti, Greater Accra and Volta regions are experiencing power outages following faults on key electricity feeders and planned maintenance works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

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In the Ashanti West Region, ECG attributed the outages to technical faults on two major feeders. In a statement, the company said, the outage being experienced was as a result of a fault on our Yabi feeder which served several communities.

The affected areas include Yabi, Dida, Agric Nzema, Kokode, Akosomo, Apemanim Kokoben, Aburaso, Kromoase, Apaase, Akyeremade and Afasiebon, along with surrounding communities.

A separate fault on the Guinness 1 feeder has also disrupted power supply to parts of Kumasi, including Ahodwo Roundabout, True Vine Hotel, Adiebeba and areas around Royal Park Hotel. ECG assured residents that repair works are underway.

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“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore supply,” the company stated, while apologising for the inconvenience caused.

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Meanwhile, in the Greater Accra Region, ECG has announced scheduled maintenance that will lead to temporary outages in parts of Accra East.

The company said it will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery, with outages expected on Monday, April 13, 2026, between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Areas to be affected include parts of Adjiringanor, Sraha, Manet Junction and Regimanuel Estates.

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A second phase of the maintenance exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026, within the same time frame.