Ghanaian officer wins top international award at Sandhurst military academy
A Ghanaian military officer, Prince Andrew Adamtey, has been commissioned from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, earning global recognition for his outstanding performance during training.
Adamtey received the International Award for Best All-Round Performance, a top honour given to the most exceptional international cadet at the academy.
According to official communications from the Ghana Military Academy and UK diplomatic sources, the award recognises excellence across leadership, academics, discipline, and overall military competence.
The Ghana Military Academy confirmed the achievement, noting that the newly commissioned Second Lieutenant had earlier begun his military journey in Ghana before proceeding to Sandhurst for advanced officer training.
“Congratulations to Second Lieutenant (2/Lt) Prince Andrew Adamtey, who commissioned today, and was presented with the International Award for Best All-Round performance,” the academy said in a statement.
Adamtey’s academic background also reflects a strong foundation beyond military training. He is a former student of Pope John Senior High School and later graduated from the University of Ghana, where he studied Political Science and Chinese.
The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, located in the United Kingdom, is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading military training institutions.
It has produced top military leaders from across the globe, including members of royal families and senior officers in various armed forces.
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Winning the Best All-Round International Cadet award places Adamtey among an elite group of officers recognised for exceptional performance during the demanding training programme.
His achievement also continues a growing trend of Ghanaian excellence at Sandhurst. Reports indicate that another Ghanaian officer, Lieutenant Thelma Gbewonyo, received a similar honour in the previous year, highlighting Ghana’s strong presence at the academy.
The recognition is expected to boost morale within the Ghana Armed Forces and further strengthen military training ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom.
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