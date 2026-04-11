Ghana’s economy showing signs of recovery as Moody’s gives positive signal

Ghana’s economy shows signs of recovery as Moody’s upgrades its outlook to positive, citing improved domestic borrowing and stronger financial stability despite ongoing risks.

Ghana’s economy is beginning to stabilise after years of serious financial challenges, following a new assessment by global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service, which has upgraded the country’s outlook from “stable” to “positive.”

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In simple terms, this means that experts believe the country’s financial situation is improving and could get better if the current progress continues. According to a recent report by Reuters, the decision was based largely on improvements in how the government is raising money locally.

The agency noted that borrowing within the country has become cheaper, and the government’s financial position has strengthened. Ghana, known for producing gold, oil and cocoa, is slowly recovering from what has been described as its worst economic crisis in decades.

One key sign of this recovery is the return to the local bond market. After suspending domestic borrowing in 2023 due to a debt crisis, the government resumed issuing bonds in March 2026 and successfully launched a seven-year bond in April.

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This move is expected to make it easier for the country to manage its debts going forward. Moody’s explained that if Ghana continues on this path, borrowing wisely and keeping its finances in check, it will reduce the risk of struggling to repay debts in the future.

Despite the positive outlook, the agency did not upgrade Ghana’s actual credit rating, which remains at “Caa1.” This rating still signals that the country faces risks, especially from changes in exchange rates and global commodity prices.

Economic conditions outside Ghana also remain a concern. Global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, could affect oil prices and, in turn, impact Ghana’s economy.

However, there are other signs that the country is on a better path. Inflation, which once rose sharply during the crisis, has been brought down significantly, and interest rates have also been reduced to support growth.

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The government has also been working to rebuild confidence among investors. Recent payments made under Ghana’s debt restructuring programme have helped reassure markets that the country is meeting its obligations.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has already indicated that Ghana is aiming for steady economic growth in 2026, with policies focused on stabilising the economy and restoring confidence.

Recent data also shows that the economy has been expanding, with growth recorded in sectors such as agriculture and services.

While Ghana is not yet out of danger, the latest outlook from Moody’s suggests the country is moving in the right direction.

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