Gov’t cancels fuel benefits, orders strict compliance from appointees
Government has announced a raft of measures following an emergency Cabinet meeting aimed at easing the burden of rising fuel prices, including a strict directive for all ministers and senior appointees to forgo fuel allocations and allowances.
READ ALSO: Gov’t orders deployment of Metro Mass buses to regulate transports issues after emergency fuel price talks
The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed that the decision forms part of broader cost-cutting efforts and immediate interventions to stabilise fuel prices and reduce pressure on households.
According to him, Cabinet has directed the Ministries of Finance and Energy to ensure a reduction in fuel prices in the next pricing window through the temporary suspension of selected taxes and pricing margins.
The intervention is expected to last for four weeks, subject to review depending on global crude oil price trends and developments in the Middle East.
As part of complementary measures, the government has also instructed the Ministry of Transport to fast-track the deployment of 100 Metro Mass Transit buses on high-demand routes nationwide.
The directive includes maintaining lower fares on these buses compared to private operators to cushion commuters.
Crucially, Cabinet reiterated President John Dramani Mahama’s directive that all political appointees must strictly comply with the cancellation of fuel allocations and allowances with immediate effect.
The emergency meeting was convened in response to rising global fuel prices, largely driven by international crude oil market volatility, which has led to increased transport costs and a broader rise in the cost of living.
Government says the measures are designed to provide short-term relief to Ghanaians while longer-term strategies are considered, with authorities closely monitoring global developments before determining the next course of action.
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