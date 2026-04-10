Gov’t orders deployment of Metro Mass buses to regulate transports issues after emergency fuel price talks
Government has directed the immediate deployment of newly acquired Metro Mass Transit buses and the enforcement of reduced fares on selected routes following an emergency Cabinet meeting on rising fuel prices.
The directive, announced by Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, forms part of a broader set of interventions aimed at cushioning Ghanaians against the impact of recent increases in fuel costs.
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According to him, the Minister for Transport has been tasked to fast-track the rollout of the buses, particularly on high-traffic routes where commuters have been hardest hit.
This includes the deployment of 100 newly acquired buses already in the country, with additional 100 buses expected in August, and a final batch of 100 due in November, bringing the total number to 300 buses to strengthen the public transport system.
Crucially, the Cabinet has also directed that fares on these state-run buses must remain lower than those charged by private transport operators, in a move designed to offer immediate relief to passengers.
The emergency meeting was convened against the backdrop of recent fuel price hikes, driven largely by global crude oil price increases linked to geopolitical tensions.
The surge in fuel costs has already begun to raise concerns of pushing transport fares upward.
To address this, government is rolling out a combination of short-term and medium-term measures.
These include the temporary suspension of some fuel-related taxes and margins to bring down pump prices in the next pricing window.
The intervention is expected to last for about four weeks, subject to review depending on global market conditions.
The expanded Metro Mass fleet will play a critical role in stabilising transport fares and easing pressure on commuters, especially during peak hours.
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