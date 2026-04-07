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GFA set to decide on new Black Stars coach after meeting today

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:14 - 07 April 2026
GFA
The Ghana Football Association is set to announce a new Black Stars head coach as it narrows down its shortlist ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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The Ghana Football Association is expected to conclude on a new head coach for the Black Stars, with a final decision anticipated following a crucial Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 7.

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The development comes days after the dismissal of former coach Otto Addo, whose exit has intensified the urgency to secure a replacement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reports indicate that the FA has narrowed its search to a shortlist of candidates, with the Executive Committee convening to make a final call on who will lead the senior national team.

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The decision is seen as critical, given the limited time left before Ghana’s preparations for the World Cup gather pace.

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GFA President Kurt Okraku had earlier indicated that the Association was working within a tight timeline, aiming to appoint a new coach within weeks to stabilise the team.

Ghana parted ways with Otto Addo less than three months before the World Cup following a string of poor results in international friendlies, including defeats to Germany and Austria.

The decision marked a dramatic turn, considering Addo had guided the team to qualification for the 2026 tournament, but recent performances raised concerns about the team’s readiness for the global stage.

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The Black Stars are set to compete in their fifth World Cup and have been drawn in a challenging group alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

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Several high-profile coaches have been linked with the role, including former Ghana boss Kwesi Appiah, as well as experienced international managers such as Hervé Renard and Joachim Löw.

However, some potential candidates have ruled themselves out, with former coach Charles Akonnor confirming he is not in the race. Football stakeholders have also weighed in, urging the FA to prioritise experience, authority and tactical discipline in selecting the next coach.

READ ALSO: Chlorine gas leak at Baifikrom water plant, NADMO warns, triggers public health alert in the Region

The upcoming decision could shape Ghana’s fortunes at the World Cup. The new coach will have little time to implement changes, making experience and immediate impact key factors in the selection process.

With friendly matches scheduled in the coming weeks and preparations intensifying, the pressure is firmly on the GFA to get the appointment right.

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The announcement, expected imminently, will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Black Stars as they look to rebuild momentum and compete strongly on football’s biggest stage.

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