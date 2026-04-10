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Authorities probe mass fish deaths at Tema Shipyard, public warned against consumption of fish from the area

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:54 - 10 April 2026
A mass fish death at Tema Shipyard has triggered investigations by the Food and Drugs Authority and other agencies, with the public warned against consuming seafood from the affected area.
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A sudden mass fish mortality at the Tema Shipyard has triggered a joint investigation by state authorities, with the public warned to avoid consuming seafood from the affected area until further notice.

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In a joint statement issued on April 9, the Food and Drugs Authority, Fisheries Commission, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, and the Criminal Investigations Department confirmed that the incident was first detected on April 6 at the Tema Shipyard.

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According to the statement, dead fish were found concentrated within a 50-metre radius of the main unloading ramp, with the situation initially observed by security personnel between 5:00am and 6:00am.

Authorities say a rapid-response team made up of FDA inspectors, police officers and Tema Port officials quickly moved to secure the site and begin investigations into the cause of the incident.

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“The cause of the incident is currently under urgent investigation,” the statement said.

As part of the investigation, between 60 and 80 fish samples, along with water samples, have been collected under strict chain-of-custody procedures for priority laboratory testing.

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Despite the absence of confirmed health risks, authorities have issued strict precautionary guidelines to prevent potential exposure.

“Do NOT harvest, purchase, or consume fish or seafood from the Tema Shipyard or adjacent areas until the FDA issues an ‘All-Clear’ notice,” the statement warned.

Residents and consumers have been advised that fish from certified cold-chain markets outside the affected zone remain safe when properly cooked to an internal temperature of 63°C or above.

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The public has been urged to report any sightings of dead or distressed fish, while individuals who may have consumed fish from the area and are experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness or skin irritation are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

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Further updates will be communicated as laboratory results become available and the exact cause of the incident is determined.

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