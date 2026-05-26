Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal

Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal

Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal

Auditor-General orders GH₵579 million recovery over 13th African Games financial irregularities.

Former Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and other officials are linked to the audit findings.

Report cites inflated contracts, unjustified payments, and systemic expenditure issues.

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The Auditor-General has recommended the recovery of more than GH₵579 million from three former top officials linked to Ghana’s organisation of the 13th African Games following a forensic audit commissioned by President John Mahama last year.

The audit uncovered widespread financial irregularities, including inflated contract costs, questionable payments, and unsupported expenditures tied to the continental sporting event.

Although the Auditor-General did not establish any criminal liability, the report recommended that former Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, former Chief Director William Kartey, and former Local Organising Committee Chairman Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare refund the amount to the state.

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The report also mentioned Prof. Amin Alhassan in connection with a broadcast training contract linked to the Games.

According to the audit findings, authorities are seeking the recovery of GH₵579,114,352.24, alongside $44,354,881.77 and €629,070, citing overpricing, unjustified payments, undelivered items, and significant contractual discrepancies.

The irregularities reportedly spanned several sectors, including catering, accommodation, transportation, procurement of equipment, infrastructure projects, branding, logistics, and administrative expenditure, highlighting what auditors described as systemic cost inflation during Ghana’s hosting of the multi-sport competition.

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