Advertisement

Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:06 - 26 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal
Advertisement

  • Auditor-General orders GH₵579 million recovery over 13th African Games financial irregularities.

  • Former Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and other officials are linked to the audit findings.

  • Report cites inflated contracts, unjustified payments, and systemic expenditure issues.

Advertisement

The Auditor-General has recommended the recovery of more than GH₵579 million from three former top officials linked to Ghana’s organisation of the 13th African Games following a forensic audit commissioned by President John Mahama last year.

The audit uncovered widespread financial irregularities, including inflated contract costs, questionable payments, and unsupported expenditures tied to the continental sporting event.

Although the Auditor-General did not establish any criminal liability, the report recommended that former Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, former Chief Director William Kartey, and former Local Organising Committee Chairman Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare refund the amount to the state.

MUST READ: Auditor-General exposes GH₵580 million irregularities at the 13th African Games - Full breakdown

Advertisement

The report also mentioned Prof. Amin Alhassan in connection with a broadcast training contract linked to the Games.

According to the audit findings, authorities are seeking the recovery of GH₵579,114,352.24, alongside $44,354,881.77 and €629,070, citing overpricing, unjustified payments, undelivered items, and significant contractual discrepancies.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz names Baba Rahman, Nuamah in 28-man Black Stars squad for Wales friendly

The irregularities reportedly spanned several sectors, including catering, accommodation, transportation, procurement of equipment, infrastructure projects, branding, logistics, and administrative expenditure, highlighting what auditors described as systemic cost inflation during Ghana’s hosting of the multi-sport competition.

READ MORE: 10 oldest goalkeepers to play at the FIFA World Cup

Advertisement

The names of Mustapha Ussif, William Kartey, and Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare appeared repeatedly across the major expenditure categories flagged in the report, including sponsorship management, vehicle rentals, infrastructure works, accommodation arrangements, and procurement deals.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal
Sports
26.05.2026
Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal
Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings
News
26.05.2026
Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings
Mohamed Kudus ruled out of World Cup due to quad injury setback
Sports
26.05.2026
Mohamed Kudus ruled out of World Cup due to quad injury setback
“I used to lie at the port' - Ghanaian millionaire, Daniel Ofori reflects on early business life
News
26.05.2026
“I used to lie at the port' - Ghanaian millionaire, Daniel Ofori reflects on early business life
7 essential hygiene tips every man should follow to make a great impression
Lifestyle
26.05.2026
7 essential hygiene tips every man should follow to make a great impression
Wode Maya meets Ghanaian-Surinamese couple who got married after meeting under his comment section
Entertainment
26.05.2026
Wode Maya meets Ghanaian-Surinamese couple who got married after meeting under his comment section