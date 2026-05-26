Wode Maya meets Ghanaian-Surinamese couple who got married after meeting under his comment section

Ghanaian travel vlogger Wode Maya has shared the story of a Ghanaian-Surinamese couple who met online through his Suriname video and later got married after their social media interaction turned into love.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya met a Ghanaian-Surinamese couple at Kotoka International Airport whose relationship reportedly started through one of his Suriname travel videos.

The couple said they connected online after the Ghanaian man reposted the video and the Surinamese woman commented on it, eventually leading to marriage.

The story has sparked reactions online, with many praising the role of social media and African digital creators in connecting people across the diaspora.

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Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and travel vlogger Wode Maya has shared another remarkable real-life story showing the growing impact of social media and digital storytelling across Africa and the diaspora.

The content creator recently revealed that he encountered a Ghanaian-Surinamese couple at Kotoka International Airport whose relationship reportedly began because of one of his travel videos about Suriname.

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It began when the Ghanaian man had reposted Wode Maya’s Suriname travel documentary on social media, after which the Surinamese woman commented on the post.

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What started as a simple online interaction later developed into conversations, friendship, romance and eventually marriage.

The story has attracted widespread reactions on social media, with many users describing it as a powerful example of how African digital creators are connecting people across borders and strengthening cultural ties between Africans and the diaspora.

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Wode Maya (Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon), is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential travel content creators, known for promoting African culture, tourism and diaspora connections through his YouTube documentaries.

Over the years, the Ghanaian vlogger has built a massive audience by travelling across African countries and diaspora communities in places such as Jamaica, Brazil, Haiti and Suriname, highlighting shared African heritage and untold stories often overlooked by mainstream international media.

Suriname, a South American country with deep African roots, has a significant population descended from enslaved Africans taken from West Africa centuries ago.

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