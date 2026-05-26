Adamus Resources Refutes “Misleading” Reports Over Mali Issue

Adamus Resources has dismissed reports linking the company and its Executive Chairperson, Angela List, to alleged regulatory breaches involving MIKO-SA in Mali.

Lawyers for Adamus Resources and business executive, Angela List, have moved to reassure investors, regulators, employees, host communities, and business partners following renewed media scrutiny surrounding the company and its Executive Chairperson, Angela List.

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In a statement issued through its legal representatives, the mining company rejected reports attempting to associate both the company and Angela List with alleged regulatory breaches reportedly involving MIKO-SA in Mali. Adamus described the reports as misleading and aimed at creating a false impression about its operations and corporate reputation.

The statement comes amid months of public discussion and media reports examining aspects of Adamus Resources’ operations, ownership structures, and business activities. Despite the heightened scrutiny, the company insists it has consistently operated within the framework of Ghanaian law and industry regulations.

According to Adamus, recent publications sought to establish a connection between the company and allegations reportedly contained in correspondence from Mali’s Ministry of Mines. However, the company maintains that neither Adamus Resources nor Angela List was directly named in the allegations. The company argued that attempts to draw links based on perceived corporate affiliations were inaccurate and unfair, stressing that such claims risk damaging its reputation and creating unnecessary concern among stakeholders.

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