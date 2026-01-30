Advertisement

Wode Maya explains why IShowSpeed was served jollof in a controversial large bowl

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:05 - 30 January 2026
Are you wondering why Ghana served a massive bowl of jollof rice to American streamer IShowSpeed? His Ghanaian counterpart, YouTuber Wode Maya, has disclosed all the secrets.
American livestream sensation IShowSpeed has once again set social media alight following revelations about one of the most talked-about moments from his visit to Ghana

Fresh details emerged after Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya shed light on how the stunt came together. Speaking in a recent interview clip circulating on X, he disclosed that the spectacle was not a spontaneous idea but a specific request from the streamer himself. According to Wode Maya, IShowSpeed had been inspired by a viral clip he encountered online and was determined to recreate it on a much larger scale.

“IShowSpeed actually asked for the big jollof bowl,” Wode Maya revealed, explaining that the streamer wanted something visually outrageous.

Darren Watkins Jr., known popularly as IShowSpeed
The stunt formed part of IShowSpeed’s highly publicised stop in Ghana during his Africa tour, a visit marked by intense fanfare and cultural exchanges. While in the country, the streamer was honoured with a traditional naming ceremony and warmly received by local leaders, who bestowed on him the name Barima Kofi Akuffo.

Beyond the theatrics, Speed also immersed himself in Ghanaian cuisine, sampling the nation’s iconic jollof rice during a livestream. However, his verdict on the dish was guaranteed to stir playful controversy. After tasting the Ghanaian version, he openly admitted a preference for Nigerian jollof, a comment that instantly reignited the long-running, tongue-in-cheek rivalry between the two countries over whose recipe reigns supreme.

The moment, though light-hearted, quickly drew waves of reactions online, with fans from both sides engaging in spirited banter. Despite the culinary verdict, IShowSpeed’s overall visit was widely viewed as respectful and celebratory, combining humour, culture and spectacle in a way that kept audiences entertained long after the livestreams ended.

