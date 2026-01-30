'Don’t go for marriage counselling' - Wode Maya advises young couples

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has sparked conversation with his candid advice to young couples, encouraging them to prioritise time, communication and shared experiences over formal marriage counselling.

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber and Pan-African content creator Wode Maya has opened up about love, resilience and personal growth, offering heartfelt advice to young couples while sharing the emotional journey that led to the birth of his first child.

Speaking during a Star Chat interview on Starr FM, Wode Maya urged young couples to focus less on formal marriage counselling and more on truly getting to know one another. According to him, real understanding is built through time, shared experiences and learning from mistakes together. He advised;

To young couples, don’t go for marriage counselling. Spend time with your partner, make mistakes and discover what works best for you

According to him, relationships grow stronger when couples allow themselves to understand each other naturally. He explained that through everyday interactions, challenges, and even disagreements, partners are able to discover what truly works best for them.Wode Maya emphasised that mistakes are part of the learning process and should not be feared. He believes that personal discovery and honest communication over time help couples build a solid foundation that no counselling session can replace.

His comments come just days after he announced the arrival of his child with his wife, Trudy, following years of heartbreak and uncertainty. On 11 January 2026, Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon, took to social media to reflect on the difficult path they had walked in their quest to start a family.

The YouTuber revealed that even before proposing, he was aware that having children might be a challenge. In September 2021, the couple were reportedly told that conceiving naturally could be difficult, news that weighed heavily on their relationship. Despite this, Wode Maya chose to move forward with their commitment, proposing to Trudy in December 2022.

They eventually married in September 2023, a date that carried deep emotional significance for Trudy, as it marked the anniversary of her mother’s passing 13 years earlier. What followed, however, was an even tougher chapter. After their wedding, the couple experienced six miscarriages, testing their strength, faith and resolve.

Sharing a timeline of their journey, Wode Maya wrote:

September 2021,we were told we couldn’t have children. December 2022 , I asked her to be my wife. September 2023, we got married, on the same day she lost her mother 13 years earlier. After six miscarriages over the years, in 2025 we finally became parents. Through every challenge, every loss, and every tear, our journey is a testimony of resilience, faith, and hope.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers, many of whom praised the couple for their openness and perseverance. For Wode Maya, the experience has not only reshaped his views on marriage and family but has also reinforced his belief in patience, partnership and enduring love.

