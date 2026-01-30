IShowSpeed was not happy with how things turned out in Ghana - Wode Maya reaveals

Wode Maya has shared a candid account of the difficulties that accompanied IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana, revealing that leaked information and overwhelming crowds disrupted several planned activities.The YouTuber explained that despite logistical setbacks, the streamer remained enthusiastic and enjoyed connecting with everyday Ghanaians.

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and digital storyteller Wode Maya has offered a candid glimpse into what really unfolded behind the scenes during IShowSpeed’s much-talked-about visit to Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on GHOne TV, he revealed that the viral moments seen online only told part of the story.

According to Wode Maya, the trip was not without its logistical hurdles. He explained that difficulties emerged almost immediately after their arrival in Akropong, where an unexpectedly large crowd gathered within minutes, bringing the entire area to a standstill. The rapid surge of people, he noted, made it challenging to manage movements and stick to the original plan.

Woye Maya and Ishowspeed

He admitted to being particularly disappointed that details of IShowSpeed’s itinerary had circulated prematurely. “I wasn’t happy that information about his movements got out early,” he said, explaining that the leaks undermined several carefully planned surprises. Some of the streamer’s ideas were designed to shock and delight audiences, but once the public already knew what to expect, the impact was lost. As a result, a number of activities had to be called off.

Despite these setbacks, Wode Maya stressed that IShowSpeed remained upbeat throughout the visit. He noted that the streamer genuinely enjoyed the enthusiasm, warmth and energy shown by Ghanaians, even if certain moments did not unfold as intended. At the same time, he acknowledged that the situation could have been handled more effectively, while commending organisers for doing their best to maintain order under intense pressure.

Wode Maya also shed light on IShowSpeed’s intentions for the trip, clarifying that the streamer had no interest in meeting celebrities or high-profile figures. Instead, his focus was on ordinary people and authentic experiences. “He wanted to be with the locals, feel the culture and just have fun,” Wode Maya explained, adding that IShowSpeed is a live streamer rather than a documentary filmmaker. “His aim was to entertain, explore and interact in raw, real moments.”

IShowSpeed and Wode Maya

In addition to recounting the challenges of the visit, Wode Maya also touched on the public debate surrounding the government’s decision to grant IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport, marking his first public comments on the issue.