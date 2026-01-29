Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has spoken out following mixed public reactions to the government’s decision to grant American streamer IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport. Rather than addressing the criticism, Wode Maya expressed appreciation to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for approving his request.

Ghanaian travel vlogger and YouTube personality Wode Maya has finally addressed the public debate sparked by the government’s decision to issue a Ghanaian passport to American internet sensation IShowSpeed, choosing appreciation over controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jnr, arrived in Ghana on 27 January 2026 as part of his widely followed Speed Does Africa tour. The livestreamed journey, which began on 29 December 2025, saw the streamer travel across several African nations, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini and Senegal. His stop in Ghana drew massive international attention and generated significant online engagement for the country.

READ MORE: Reggie Rockstone explains why IShowSpeed skipped his waakye event to get a shea butter massage

Following the visit, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that IShowSpeed would be granted a Ghanaian passport. He revealed that the idea stemmed from discussions with Wode Maya, who had been involved in facilitating aspects of the tour. In a post shared on X on 27 January, the minister confirmed the decision, stating:

@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian Passport to IShowSpeed.



Keep making our… pic.twitter.com/oWLsWEpIEq — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 27, 2026

The announcement immediately divided public opinion. While some Ghanaians welcomed the move as a strategic cultural gesture, others criticised it as hasty and lacking proper consideration.

As the debate intensified online, Wode Maya eventually responded. In a post shared on 29 January, he avoided addressing the backlash directly and instead expressed gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Minister for approving his request. He also extended a warm invitation to IShowSpeed, encouraging him to see Ghana as a home away from home. He wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you, Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa, for granting my request to honour our Ghanaian brother with a Ghanaian passport. Hey IShowSpeed, welcome home anytime without a visa!

Thank You Hon ⁦@S_OkudzetoAblak⁩ for granting my request to honor our Ghanaian brother with a Ghanaian passport 🙏🏾Hey ⁦@ishowspeedsui⁩ welcome home anytime without a visa! pic.twitter.com/9YDL2toihT — Wode Maya ® (@wode_maya) January 29, 2026