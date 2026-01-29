Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
Ghanaian travel vlogger and YouTube personality Wode Maya has finally addressed the public debate sparked by the government’s decision to issue a Ghanaian passport to American internet sensation IShowSpeed, choosing appreciation over controversy.
IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jnr, arrived in Ghana on 27 January 2026 as part of his widely followed Speed Does Africa tour. The livestreamed journey, which began on 29 December 2025, saw the streamer travel across several African nations, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini and Senegal. His stop in Ghana drew massive international attention and generated significant online engagement for the country.
READ MORE: Reggie Rockstone explains why IShowSpeed skipped his waakye event to get a shea butter massage
Following the visit, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that IShowSpeed would be granted a Ghanaian passport. He revealed that the idea stemmed from discussions with Wode Maya, who had been involved in facilitating aspects of the tour. In a post shared on X on 27 January, the minister confirmed the decision, stating:
@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed.
@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian Passport to IShowSpeed.— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 27, 2026
Keep making our… pic.twitter.com/oWLsWEpIEq
The announcement immediately divided public opinion. While some Ghanaians welcomed the move as a strategic cultural gesture, others criticised it as hasty and lacking proper consideration.
As the debate intensified online, Wode Maya eventually responded. In a post shared on 29 January, he avoided addressing the backlash directly and instead expressed gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Minister for approving his request. He also extended a warm invitation to IShowSpeed, encouraging him to see Ghana as a home away from home. He wrote.
Thank you, Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa, for granting my request to honour our Ghanaian brother with a Ghanaian passport. Hey IShowSpeed, welcome home anytime without a visa!
Thank You Hon @S_OkudzetoAblak for granting my request to honor our Ghanaian brother with a Ghanaian passport 🙏🏾Hey @ishowspeedsui welcome home anytime without a visa! pic.twitter.com/9YDL2toihT— Wode Maya ® (@wode_maya) January 29, 2026
By focusing on appreciation rather than the controversy, Wode Maya made it clear that he views the decision as a positive step in strengthening Ghana’s global cultural connections.