Advertisement

Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:19 - 29 January 2026
Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has spoken out following mixed public reactions to the government’s decision to grant American streamer IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport. Rather than addressing the criticism, Wode Maya expressed appreciation to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for approving his request.
Advertisement

Ghanaian travel vlogger and YouTube personality Wode Maya has finally addressed the public debate sparked by the government’s decision to issue a Ghanaian passport to American internet sensation IShowSpeed, choosing appreciation over controversy.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jnr, arrived in Ghana on 27 January 2026 as part of his widely followed Speed Does Africa tour. The livestreamed journey, which began on 29 December 2025, saw the streamer travel across several African nations, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini and Senegal. His stop in Ghana drew massive international attention and generated significant online engagement for the country.

READ MORE: Reggie Rockstone explains why IShowSpeed skipped his waakye event to get a shea butter massage

Following the visit, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that IShowSpeed would be granted a Ghanaian passport. He revealed that the idea stemmed from discussions with Wode Maya, who had been involved in facilitating aspects of the tour. In a post shared on X on 27 January, the minister confirmed the decision, stating:

@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed.
Advertisement

READ MORE: 'Unfortunately, I can't relate' - Diana Hamilton on Kwesi Arthur–Ground Up feud

The announcement immediately divided public opinion. While some Ghanaians welcomed the move as a strategic cultural gesture, others criticised it as hasty and lacking proper consideration.

As the debate intensified online, Wode Maya eventually responded. In a post shared on 29 January, he avoided addressing the backlash directly and instead expressed gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Minister for approving his request. He also extended a warm invitation to IShowSpeed, encouraging him to see Ghana as a home away from home. He wrote.

READ MORE: Ground Up, Glen Boateng drag Kwesi Arthur to court, demand GH¢10m damages

Advertisement

Thank you, Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa, for granting my request to honour our Ghanaian brother with a Ghanaian passport. Hey IShowSpeed, welcome home anytime without a visa!

ALSO READ: Foreign Affairs Ministry approves Ghanaian passport for IShowSpeed – Ablakwa

By focusing on appreciation rather than the controversy, Wode Maya made it clear that he views the decision as a positive step in strengthening Ghana’s global cultural connections.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
News
29.01.2026
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC
News
29.01.2026
All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC
Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure
News
29.01.2026
Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure
Ayigbe Edem
Entertainment
29.01.2026
Edem weighs in as debate grows over IShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport
Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
Entertainment
29.01.2026
Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency
News
29.01.2026
John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency