Foreign Affairs Ministry approves Ghanaian passport for IShowSpeed – Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudeto Ablakwa, has announced that the Government of Ghana has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to popular American internet personality Darren Watkins Jr., known popularly as IShowSpeed.

In a social media post shared on Tuesday January 27, Mr Ablakwa explained that the decision followed discussions and verification of what he described as the “irrefutable ties” between the content creator and Ghana.

Addressing renowned Ghanaian travel vlogger Wode Maya, the Minister stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had formally authorised the passport after establishing IShowSpeed’s strong connection to the country.

“Following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed,” Mr Ablakwa wrote.

Mr Ablakwa commended both IShowSpeed and Wode Maya for promoting Ghana positively on the international stage, describing them as worthy ambassadors for the country and the African continent.

“Keep making our great nation Ghana, and our beloved African continent proud. Ghana celebrates you both,” he added.

The Minister also recalled that both content creators were granted diplomatic passports last year in recognition of their role in projecting Ghana’s image globally.

“You remain our worthy ambassadors, and we are ever so delighted to have granted you a diplomatic passport last year,” he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The announcement has generated widespread public interest, with many Ghanaians welcoming the move as part of broader efforts to harness cultural influence and digital media to enhance Ghana’s global profile.

IShowSpeed commands a massive international following and is widely known for his high-energy live streams and online content. His recent engagement with Ghanaian and African culture has continued to draw significant attention across social media platforms

