Recap: 10 exciting moments from IShowSpeed’s one-day tour of Ghana

American YouTube star IShowSpeed fully embraced Ghanaian culture during his visit as part of his African tour, taking part in traditional rituals, receiving a local name, exploring landmarks, and thrilling fans with high-energy stunts. From spiritual ceremonies in Akropong to supercar drifting and tasting Ghanaian jollof, his stay showcased the country’s rich culture, hospitality and vibrant lifestyle to a global audience.

American streaming star Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, appears to have found a special connection in Ghana, a country that has arguably left a deeper impression on him than any other stop on his African tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The YouTube sensation received a rousing, near-heroic welcome when he touched down in the early hours of 25 January 2026. Since his arrival, Speed, who has frequently spoken about his Ghanaian ancestry, has thrown himself wholeheartedly into local life, embracing culture, tradition and adventure with infectious enthusiasm.

From sacred rituals to high-octane stunts, here are ten standout moments from IShowSpeed’s time in Ghana that have captured global attention and made the country even more appealing to travellers worldwide.

1. A waterfall massage to start the day

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speed’s Ghanaian experience began on a calm note thanks to popular YouTuber Wode Maya, who arranged a relaxing massage at the Asenema Waterfall in Akropong. Surrounded by nature, the streamer looked visibly delighted as young local women treated him to the session. Members of his entourage and security team also joined in, turning the moment into a serene yet entertaining livestream.

READ MORE: Everything You Need To Know About Viral Streamer IShowSpeed Currently In Ghana

2. Witnessing a sacred libation ritual

In a rare cultural encounter, IShowSpeed observed the pouring of libation by traditional leaders in Akropong before meeting the Okuapemhene. Dressed in white cloth and local sandals, he joined in by chanting phrases during the ritual, an act that earned praise for his respect and openness towards Ghanaian tradition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Ebo Noah recounts life in police cells after arrest over failed doomsday prophecy

3. Learning a traditional dance

The streamer’s adaptability was on full display when footage of him attempting a traditional dance went viral. Filmed at the palace of Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Speed mirrored the movements of a royal spokesperson explaining his mission. His energetic performance drew applause and smiles, further highlighting Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Taking part in a spiritual bath

During a traditional outdoor naming ceremony in Akropong, Speed underwent a spiritual bath in the presence of elders and community members. As part of the rite, he was given the local name Berima Kofi Akuffo, symbolising his reconnection with his maternal roots and formal acceptance into the community.

5. Receiving kente and royal honours

To mark the occasion, he was presented with a vibrant kente cloth, matching sandals and locally crafted gold jewellery. In attendance was Akuapem North MP Sammy Awuku, who also presented Speed with a citation in recognition of his role in promoting Akropong and Ghana to an international audience.

6. A helicopter journey across regions

Leaving the Eastern Region behind, IShowSpeed travelled to Black Star Square by helicopter, livestreaming sweeping aerial views of the country. On the ground, schoolchildren and onlookers waved excitedly as he gestured back from above. Two blue-and-white helicopters were provided for the trip, with many Ghanaians offering prayers for a safe journey due to memories of a fatal helicopter crash in 2025.

7. A daring backflip at Black Star Square

True to form, Speed injected his trademark energy into the visit by performing a backflip at Black Star Square. While some viewers worried about his safety, cheers erupted when he landed successfully, turning the stunt into one of the most talked-about moments of the stream.

8. Drifting thrills with superca

Speed later linked up with the founders of the Supercar Spectacle for a heart-pounding drifting session. The young businessmen, sons of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Ibrahim Mahama, showcased their driving prowess as the streamer soaked up every second. He later left the Square in a customised bus bearing his image, heading to Bukom Arena for the next event.

9. Stepping into the boxing ring

At Bukom, IShowSpeed met local boxing icon Bukom Banku. The pair delighted fans with light-hearted sparring, dancing and playful exchanges. Speed even threw a few punches to demonstrate his skills before ending the night on a high.

10. Sampling Ghanaian jollof

No trip to Ghana would be complete without tasting its cuisine. Speed was treated to a generous serving of Ghanaian jollof rice prepared by top chefs. In a humorous twist, he jokingly declared a draw between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof, punctuating the moment with a playful backflip near the cooking pot.

READ MORE: Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong passes away