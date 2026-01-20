Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong passes away

Veteran gospel musician and founder of the Asomafo group, Yaw Sarpong, has died, a development confirmed by his manager, Nana Poku Ashis.

Ghana’s gospel music community is mourning the loss of one of its most revered figures following the death of veteran musician Yaw Sarpong, founder and leader of the renowned Asomafo gospel group.

Confirmation of his passing was given by his manager, Nana Poku Ashis, in an interview with MyJoyOnline. At the time of reporting, no official details had been released regarding the cause of death.

Yaw Sarpong’s death comes only weeks after the loss of Maame Tiwa, a prominent and long-serving member of the Asomafo group. Her passing had already cast a shadow over the gospel music fraternity, making the latest development even more painful for fans and colleagues alike.

Yaw Sarpong

In recent years, the celebrated musician had been dealing with prolonged health challenges, which led him to reduce his public appearances and step away periodically from performances while focusing on medical care.

Yaw Sarpong is widely credited as a pioneer of contemporary Akan gospel music. Through Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo, he introduced a distinctive sound marked by rich harmonies, disciplined arrangements and lyrics firmly grounded in Christian teachings. His leadership and musical direction helped shape the identity of gospel music in Ghana for decades.

The group’s catalogue includes timeless songs such as Wo Haw Ne Hwan, Tie Obiaa, Aduro Yesu and Awurade Kasa, tracks that continue to feature prominently in church services and Christian gatherings across the country.

Yaw Sarpong

In recognition of his immense contribution to Ghanaian music, Yaw Sarpong received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, cementing his legacy as one of the genre’s most influential trailblazers.

Yaw Sarppong and Maame Tiwaa

His passing marks the end of an era, but his music and impact on gospel ministry in Ghana will endure for generations to come.

