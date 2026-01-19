Advertisement

‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:38 - 19 January 2026
Ghanaian musician Pope Skinny has revealed that despite being a committed member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he holds strong admiration for NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia. Speaking in a radio interview, he said Asiedu Nketia’s intelligence, calm demeanour and articulate responses have impressed him greatly.
Advertisement

Ghanaian musician Pope Skinny has spoken openly about his respect for National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, suggesting he could reconsider his political allegiance if the veteran politician decides to contest the presidency.

Advertisement

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, the artiste revealed that while he remains a committed member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), his admiration for Asiedu Nketia’s intellect and composure has left a strong impression on him.

Rapper, Pope Skinny
Rapper, Pope Skinny

READ MORE: 10 of the most anticipated movies set for release in 2026 and beyond

According to Pope Skinny, he has never actively taken part in political campaigning but finds himself closely watching Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito. “I’ve never been involved in any political campaign, but I am waiting for Asiedu Nketia.

Advertisement

If he declares his intention to become President, I will switch to the NDC without hesitation,” he said. “I have already started learning from him. The way he responds to questions during interviews shows clearly that he is very knowledgeable.”

READ MORE: Kwaku Manu reveals how Funny Face personally sought his help during his darkest moment

The musician went on to explain that his admiration is based purely on observation rather than any personal relationship. “I’ve never met him in person, but I admire him greatly. He doesn’t speak unnecessarily, and when he does, his points are always solid and meaningful. Just wait and see, unless he chooses not to contest,” he added.

Pope Skinny also expressed disappointment with the current state of the NPP, noting that internal conflicts and divisions within the party have left him deeply dissatisfied, despite his status as a loyal member.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale sues Blakk Rasta for alleged defamation, demands GH₵100 Million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ever accepted cookies on a website? Here's what it means
Lifestyle
19.01.2026
Ever accepted cookies on a website? Here's what it means
‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny
Entertainment
19.01.2026
‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny
Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know
Sports
19.01.2026
Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know
Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe
News
19.01.2026
Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe
CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest
Sports
19.01.2026
CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest
'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer
News
19.01.2026
'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer