‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny

Ghanaian musician Pope Skinny has revealed that despite being a committed member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he holds strong admiration for NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia. Speaking in a radio interview, he said Asiedu Nketia’s intelligence, calm demeanour and articulate responses have impressed him greatly.

Ghanaian musician Pope Skinny has spoken openly about his respect for National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, suggesting he could reconsider his political allegiance if the veteran politician decides to contest the presidency.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, the artiste revealed that while he remains a committed member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), his admiration for Asiedu Nketia’s intellect and composure has left a strong impression on him.

According to Pope Skinny, he has never actively taken part in political campaigning but finds himself closely watching Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito. “I’ve never been involved in any political campaign, but I am waiting for Asiedu Nketia.

If he declares his intention to become President, I will switch to the NDC without hesitation,” he said. “I have already started learning from him. The way he responds to questions during interviews shows clearly that he is very knowledgeable.”

The musician went on to explain that his admiration is based purely on observation rather than any personal relationship. “I’ve never met him in person, but I admire him greatly. He doesn’t speak unnecessarily, and when he does, his points are always solid and meaningful. Just wait and see, unless he chooses not to contest,” he added.

Pope Skinny also expressed disappointment with the current state of the NPP, noting that internal conflicts and divisions within the party have left him deeply dissatisfied, despite his status as a loyal member.

