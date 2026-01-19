10 of the most anticipated movies set for release in 2026 and beyond

The story highlights 2026 as a major year for cinema, featuring ten highly anticipated movies across superhero, science fiction, horror, fantasy, and biographical genres. Big franchises like Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Supergirl, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu promise large-scale action and expanded cinematic universes, while films such as Dune, The Odyssey, and Project Hail Mary offer epic and literary-driven storytelling.

Hollywood is gearing up for what could be one of the biggest movie years in recent memory. From long-awaited franchise returns to bold literary adaptations, 2026 is shaping up to deliver spectacle, nostalgia, and high-stakes storytelling across every major genre.

Here are ten of the most anticipated films set to dominate conversation, box offices, and fan theories in 2026.

1.Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios is preparing to raise the stakes once again. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to usher in a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together familiar heroes and new faces in what insiders describe as a darker, more consequential chapter. With multiversal threats looming, this film could redefine the Avengers brand for years to come.

2.Dune

Part Three (commonly referred to as Dune)Following the critical and commercial success of Denis Villeneuve’s previous Dune films, the next chapter is among the most anticipated sci-fi releases of the decade. Audiences are eager to see how the saga of Paul Atreides continues, with political intrigue, destiny, and interstellar warfare expected to take center stage.

3. The Odyssey

Homer’s ancient epic is getting a modern cinematic treatment, and expectations are high. The Odyssey promises a sweeping retelling of Odysseus’ long journey home, blending myth, action, and emotional depth. With advances in visual effects and renewed interest in epic storytelling, this adaptation could become a defining historical fantasy film.

4. Supergirl

DC Studios is spotlighting one of its most iconic heroines. Supergirl aims to reintroduce Kara Zor-El to a new generation, exploring her origins, identity, and place in a universe already filled with gods and heroes. Fans are hopeful this marks a strong step forward for DC’s evolving cinematic universe.

5. Spider-Man

Brand New DayPeter Parker swings back into theaters in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Following dramatic changes to his personal and heroic life, this film is expected to reset the character while keeping the emotional weight that has defined recent entries. For many, it’s one of the most exciting superhero releases on the horizon.

6. 28 Years Later

The Bone TempleThe rage virus returns. Expanding the world first introduced in 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple promises a chilling look at a world that has lived with apocalypse for decades. Horror fans are bracing for a grim, intense, and politically charged sequel.

7. Michael

One of the most talked-about biopics in development, Michael chronicles the life and legacy of Michael Jackson. From his meteoric rise to global superstardom to the controversies that surrounded him, the film is expected to spark conversation and draw massive interest from fans and critics alike.

8. Project Hail Mary

Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary blends hard science fiction with humor and heart. The story of a lone astronaut tasked with saving Earth has already captivated readers, and expectations are high for a faithful, emotionally powerful adaptation.

9. Star Wars

The Mandalorian and GroguThe Star Wars universe continues its expansion with this big-screen adventure featuring Din Djarin and Grogu. Bridging television success with cinematic scale, the film is expected to attract both longtime fans and newcomers, proving the franchise’s enduring power.

10. Scream 7

The iconic horror franchise refuses to die. Scream 7 aims to continue its meta-horror tradition, blending scares, satire, and shocking twists. With each installment reinventing itself, fans are eager to see how Ghostface returns once again.

11.The Devil Wears Prada 2

Release date: 1st May 2026 The plot seems to suggest the sequel will follow Meryl's character Miranda Priestley, as she attempts to navigate her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. Variety is also reporting that Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton is now a top executive for a luxury group, with Miranda set to compete with her for the company's advertising dollars.

12. Moana

Release date: 10th July 2026. Moana will be the next movie to get a live-action remake, releasing in the summer of 2026, with Catherine Laga'aia playing Moana! The Rock fans need not worry though, as Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui, after voicing the animated movies.

13.The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Release date: 20th November 2026. Sunrise on the Reaping is the sixth film in The Hunger Games series, coming after The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and taking place 24 years before 2012's The Hunger Games. In this film, we'll see a lot of characters we knew in the original trilogy earlier on in their stories and therefore being played by younger actors. Official press from Lionsgate says of the premise: 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.'

14.Untitled Jumanji sequel

Release date: 11th December 2026. The fifth film in the Jumanji franchise (and third of the rebooted films) will be released around Christmas in 2026. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart are all reprising their roles as the four main characters, and Sony even shared a photo of them on the set (pictured) in November 2025!

15.Shrek 5

Release date: 23rd December 2026. It was announced in 2024 that Shrek 5 is officially happening - a massive 14 years after the last instalment - Shrek Forever After. Filming is reportedly underway, however despite this, we've already seen a delay in the release. Initially set for a summer release in 2026, Shrek 5 will now grace cinemas in December, with Minions 3 being moved earlier and taking the flick's original spot.