Ebo Noah granted GH₵100k bail with two sureties, case adjourned to March 18

Self-styled Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah, whose real name is Evans Eshun, was granted GH₵100,000 bail with two sureties following his second appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court in Accra on 15 January 2026. The 24-year-old, who rose to fame for claiming to build arks to survive a doomsday flood on Christmas 2025, was arrested on charges of false communication and spreading panic after the prophecy failed to materialise.

Ebo Noah and an alleged accomplice appeared before the Adenta Circuit Court in Frafraha after spending two weeks in police custody. Prior to this, the social media figure had undergone a psychiatric evaluation at Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, following his initial court appearance on 2 January 2026.

The 24-year-old was arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on 31 December 2025. His detention was widely publicised after images of him in handcuffs circulated across news platforms. Reports stated that the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out the arrest, and that Ebo Noah faced charges including false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news intended to cause fear and panic.

His arrest followed the failed doomsday prophecy he made for Christmas Day 2025. Ebo Noah first gained widespread attention, both in Ghana and internationally, after posting videos of himself constructing multiple structures in Elmina, which appeared to be arks. He claimed that these arks were divinely inspired and built to save humanity from a catastrophic flood.

The self-styled prophet predicted that the world would be destroyed by a flood on 25 December 2025, and invited anyone who believed in his prophecy to seek refuge in the ark. However, on 24 December, he announced that the flood would no longer occur, explaining that God had changed His mind due to Noah’s fasting and prayers.

Following Thursday’s court proceedings, Ebo Noah’s lawyer confirmed that his client had been granted bail set at GH₵100,000 with two sureties, one of which was initially required to be property.

The lawyer said,

The court has granted him bail. The court requested two sureties, one of which needed to be justified with a house or landed property. But I pleaded with the court for any property since getting landed property as surety takes time

So the judge listened to my plea and said we could also present a car as surety

The lawyer further noted that the psychiatric report requested by the court had been submitted. Ebo Noah is expected to reappear at the Adenta Circuit Court in the second week of March 2026 for case disclosure, during which the prosecution will present all relevant evidence.

Addressing circulating claims, the lawyer dismissed a recent video featuring a woman alleging to be Ebo Noah’s mother, describing her as an imposter.