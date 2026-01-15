Advertisement

I can help the economy with my background as a financial advisor- Dadie Opanka to Mahama

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:46 - 15 January 2026
Ghanaian rapper Dadie Opanka has expressed his readiness to serve under President John Dramani Mahama, particularly as a financial adviser. Speaking in an Instagram interview with Nana Romeo on 14 January 2026, he praised the President for his efforts in easing the high cost of living during his first year in office. Opanka, who does not align with any political party, emphasised that his support is non-partisan and based on performance rather than party loyalty.
Ghanaian rapper Dadie Opanka has expressed his readiness to serve under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

In an interview with Nana Romeo, shared on Instagram on 14 January 2026, Opanka revealed that he is particularly keen to contribute as a financial adviser.

He remarked,

Why not? I am willing and ever ready to work because it would be an honour. I only hope the opportunity arises. President Mahama, as I am currently studying to become a financial adviser, I believe I could make a meaningful contribution under your government
Dadie Opanka
Dadie Opanka

Opanka also praised President Mahama for his efforts in revitalising the economy. He highlighted that, within his first year in office, the President has managed to ease the burden of the high cost of living.

Clarifying his political stance, Opanka noted that he does not align with any particular party, emphasising that his commendation of Mahama’s government is impartial.

He added,

I must say he has performed very well in his first year. I would rate him seven out of ten. I am neither an NPP nor an NDC supporter. I will support any administration that delivers results. Had this been the NPP in power, I would have applauded them as well,

Watch the video below:

