I can help the economy with my background as a financial advisor- Dadie Opanka to Mahama
Ghanaian rapper Dadie Opanka has expressed his readiness to serve under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.
In an interview with Nana Romeo, shared on Instagram on 14 January 2026, Opanka revealed that he is particularly keen to contribute as a financial adviser.
He remarked,
Why not? I am willing and ever ready to work because it would be an honour. I only hope the opportunity arises. President Mahama, as I am currently studying to become a financial adviser, I believe I could make a meaningful contribution under your government
Opanka also praised President Mahama for his efforts in revitalising the economy. He highlighted that, within his first year in office, the President has managed to ease the burden of the high cost of living.
Clarifying his political stance, Opanka noted that he does not align with any particular party, emphasising that his commendation of Mahama’s government is impartial.
He added,
I must say he has performed very well in his first year. I would rate him seven out of ten. I am neither an NPP nor an NDC supporter. I will support any administration that delivers results. Had this been the NPP in power, I would have applauded them as well,
Watch the video below: