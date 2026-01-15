I can help the economy with my background as a financial advisor- Dadie Opanka to Mahama

Ghanaian rapper Dadie Opanka has expressed his readiness to serve under President John Dramani Mahama, particularly as a financial adviser. Speaking in an Instagram interview with Nana Romeo on 14 January 2026, he praised the President for his efforts in easing the high cost of living during his first year in office. Opanka, who does not align with any political party, emphasised that his support is non-partisan and based on performance rather than party loyalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement