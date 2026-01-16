A breakdown of the 19 properties at the centre of Daddy Lumba’s estate dispute
Barely four weeks after the burial of highlife icon Daddy Lumba on 13 December 2025, tensions have already surfaced over the administration of his estate. What was expected to be a period of mourning has swiftly turned into a legal contest involving close members of his family.
His widow, Akosua Serwaa, together with his elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, and his daughter, Charlyn Fosu, has submitted an application to the Kumasi High Court seeking letters of administration. The application aims to grant them the legal authority to manage and distribute the late musician’s assets.
Court records indicate that Akosua Serwaa personally appeared before the court on 14 January 2026, exactly one month after the funeral, to formalise the request. The move was subsequently reported by media personality NYDJ on 15 January 2026.
In their filing, the applicants outlined a list of 19 properties and assets which they assert form part of Daddy Lumba’s estate and to which they claim entitlement. These assets include
1. Half of a house at Dome, Accra - valued at about GH¢500,000
2. Half of a house at West Legon, Accra - valued at about GH¢500,000
3. Half of a house at Tantra Hills, Accra - valued at about GH$400,000
4. Half of a rented house at Tantra, Accra - valued at about GH$500,000
5. Half of House No. GA3329264 at East Legon, Ayawaso Municipality - valued at about GH¢600,000
6. Half of one plot of land at Tantra Hills, Accra - valued at about GH$200,000
7. Half of a plot with a six-storey uncompleted building at Kasoa Toll Booth - valued at about GH$600,000
8. Half of a five-storey house at Kasoa Toll Booth near Asamoah Gyan's residence - valued at about GH¢600,000
9. Half of 20 plots of land at Tuba, Kasoa - valued at about GH$400,000
10. Half of 30 plots of land with estate housing at Obom, Kasoa - valued at about GH¢600,000
11. Half of four plots at Amasaman - valued at GH¢100,000
12. Half of two plots at Kwaadaso, Kumasi - valued at GH¢50,000
13. Half of one plot at Appiadu, Kumasi - valued at GH$20,000
14. Half of a plot at Tesano, Accra - valued at GH$20,000
15. Half of DLFM, Accra - valued at GH¢10,000
16. Half of DL Water business, Accra - valued at about GH¢10,000
17. Half of eight private cars - valued at GH¢200,000
18. Half of two plots at Daban, Kumasi - valued at GH$100,000
19. Personal effects - valued at GH$20,000
The combined estimated value of these holdings runs into several million Ghana cedis.
However, the application has not gone unchallenged. Daddy Lumba’s other wife, Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, has entered a caveat through her legal representatives. Her lawyers argue that the existence of another legally recognised spouse prevents any single party from independently taking control of the estate.
The caveat effectively places the administration process on hold, signalling that the court will now have to determine who is legally entitled to oversee the late musician’s legacy. As the matter unfolds, it is clear that the distribution of Daddy Lumba’s estate may be far from straightforward.