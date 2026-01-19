Kwaku Manu reveals how Funny Face personally sought his help during his darkest moment

Actor Kwaku Manu has revealed that comedian Funny Face personally reached out to him after nearly three years of silence, pleading for help during a severe mental and emotional crisis. According to Kwaku Manu, Funny Face feared for his life after having a disturbing dream and believed he would die without intervention. He was later taken to Kumasi for spiritual support, an experience Kwaku Manu says helped stabilise the comedian.

According to Kwaku Manu, it had been two years and nine months since he last heard from Yaw Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, when he suddenly received an unexpected phone call.

Funny Face reportedly told him during the conversation

My brother, if you don’t help me, I will die

Kwaku Manu explained that the comedian sounded distressed and went on to say that he believed his life was in danger after having a dream in which he saw himself dead. Convinced that the situation was beyond ordinary understanding, Kwaku Manu decided to intervene immediately.

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face

He revealed that he took Funny Face to Kumasi to seek spiritual help from Mama Vida, as he felt the problem did not appear to be a typical medical condition.

He said,

I kept asking myself what exactly was wrong with him. If it were a normal illness, he would have recovered through medical treatment

Addressing the criticism that followed the spiritual intervention, Kwaku Manu defended Mama Vida against accusations of mistreatment, particularly claims that she stepped on Funny Face’s head.

He clarified that at the time, Funny Face complained of intense heat and discomfort in his head, and after the prayers and deliverance, his condition noticeably improved.

“People criticised her, but his head was burning badly then. Afterward, thank God, he returned to his normal self,” he stated.

Reflecting on the experience, Kwaku Manu admitted that the ordeal was emotionally overwhelming for him as well.

Kwaku Manu

“If not for Mama Vida’s deliverance, I think I would have gone mad myself,” he added.

Kwaku Manu shared these revelations during an interview on UTV’s Atuu programme on 17 January 2026.

In recent years, Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has faced a series of personal, legal, and mental health challenges that significantly affected both his career and public image. However, he has recently signalled a renewed commitment to healing and personal growth.

In March 2024, Funny Face was involved in a serious road accident in Kasoa, where his vehicle knocked down five pedestrians. The incident led to his remand in police custody for two weeks before he was granted bail of GH¢120,000 in April 2024.

Following the accident, the comedian openly discussed his struggles with mental health, admitting that he had been battling depression and emotional instability—issues that had previously forced him to step away from the entertainment industry for several years.

In the aftermath of the incident, Funny Face expressed deep remorse and publicly stated his determination to rebuild his life, describing himself as a changed man who now approaches life with greater responsibility.

Funny Face busted by police

By late 2025, reports indicated that he had reconciled with his former partner, Vanessa, with whom he is now co-parenting their three children.

As part of his rehabilitation, Funny Face has apologised to the Ghanaian public for his past conduct, acknowledging that his public outbursts and inability to manage personal challenges had turned him into what he described as a nuisance. He has since emphasised his focus on inner peace, healing, and emotional stability.