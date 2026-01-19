Advertisement

Shatta Wale sues Blakk Rasta for alleged defamation, demands GH₵100 Million

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:30 - 19 January 2026
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken legal action against social commentator Black Rasta, accusing him of defamation over a video that allegedly portrayed the musician as fraudulent and dishonest. The suit, filed on 15 January, seeks ₵100 million in damages, the removal of the contentious video from social media, and a public retraction with an unconditional apology.
Renowned dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known by his stage name Shatta Wale, has initiated legal proceedings against social critic Abubakar Ahmed, widely referred to as Black Rasta, over allegations of defamation. The artiste is seeking compensation amounting to 100 million cedis.

The lawsuit stems from a video published by Black Rasta in which Shatta Wale was described as “Shatta Wale, self-confessed King of fraud”, a characterisation the claimant insists is damaging to his reputation. Shatta Wale argues that the publication is both false and malicious, and has therefore caused him significant reputational harm.

Court documents filed on 15 January by his legal representatives, Robert Smith Law and Group, indicate that the award-winning performer is demanding an immediate retraction of the statements, alongside a formal apology from the former musician.

Shatta Wale
In addition, the claimant is asking the court to declare that the remarks made in the video titled “SHATTA WALE, SELF CONFESSED KING OF FRAUD” are defamatory in nature.

Among the reliefs being sought is a court order compelling the defendant to permanently remove or delete the video, which was uploaded on 15 December 2025, together with any related defamatory material across all his social media platforms.

Shatta Wale is also requesting an injunction to restrain Black Rasta, his associates, or anyone acting on his behalf from making, publishing, or circulating any further defamatory statements about him.

Furthermore, the claimant is calling for a public retraction and an unconditional apology to be posted on the defendant’s social media pages, as well as published as a full-page notice in the Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and Graphic Showbiz newspapers.

Black Rasta
Black Rasta

In his statement of claim, Shatta Wale maintains that the comments made by Black Rasta, whether directly or by implication, are entirely untrue. He contends that the publications were deliberately crafted to suggest to “right-thinking members of society” that he is dishonest and morally corrupt.

According to the filing, the video implies that the musician engages in, promotes, or facilitates internet fraud and other criminal activities, conduct which the claimant emphasises is not only illegal but is actively being combated by the state.

Shatta Wale further asserts that the commentary portrays him as a person of questionable character, driven by selfish motives and intent on exploiting others for personal gain. He argues that the publication falsely suggests he presents a deceptive public image designed to mislead people.

Blakk Rasta and shatta Wale

The musician also claims the statements depict him as untrustworthy, deceitful, and habitually dishonest, qualities he strongly denies.

As part of the basis for his claim, Shatta Wale points to the wide reach of the video. He states that within 24 hours of being posted on Facebook, the content attracted more than 150,000 views, over 1,000 comments, and upwards of 6,000 likes. On YouTube, the same video reportedly garnered more than 27,000 views, over 40 comments, and in excess of 600 likes.

He argues that the scale of engagement significantly amplified the damage caused and that throughout the video, the defendant repeatedly made statements intended to undermine and tarnish his reputation.

