Black Sherif wins legal dispute with former management

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:32 - 16 January 2026
The High Court (Commercial Division) has dismissed most of the claims brought against Ghanaian musician Black Sherif by his former management, Charvis Wayne’s Consult, bringing their legal dispute to an end. While the court acknowledged the existence of a management agreement, it found that the plaintiff failed to provide evidence to support allegations of financial losses and unaccounted revenue.
The High Court (Commercial Division) has today delivered judgment in the matter of Shadrach Owusu Agyei v. Mohammed Ismail Sherif, bringing finality to the legal dispute between internationally acclaimed Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif and his former management, Charvis Wayne’s Consult.

In a ruling delivered by Her Ladyship Justice Afia Adu-Amankwa, the Court dismissed the bulk of the claims brought against Black Sherif, finding that the Plaintiff failed to substantiate key allegations central to the case.

The Court confirmed that while a management agreement existed between the parties, claims relating to alleged revenue retention, unaccounted earnings, and other asserted financial losses were not supported by evidence. The Court further found that the Plaintiff failed to render full accounts as required under the agreement and did not demonstrate continued performance of contractual duties following termination.

Black Sherif
The Court also rejected claims relating to construction works and other expenditures allegedly undertaken for Black Sherif, citing a lack of proof. In addition, the Plaintiff was found to have failed to mitigate any losses arising from the termination of the agreement.

The Court held that Black Sherif’s engagement with a third party during the subsistence of the management agreement constituted a technical breach of contract. However, the Court emphasized that no substantial loss was proven and accordingly awarded nominal damages of GHS 50,000, reflecting the limited nature of the breach. All other reliefs sought by the Plaintiff were dismissed.

The Court further awarded costs of GHS 15,000, limited to reasonable expenses and legal representation.

Black Sherif walks London Fashion Week
The judgment effectively brings the matter to a close, with the Court rejecting the majority of claims advanced against Black Sherif and confirming that no significant liability arose from the dispute.

Black Sherif remains focused on his artistic career and ongoing international engagements as he continues to represent Ghana on the global music stage.

