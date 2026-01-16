'Stonebwoy and I have no issues; he inherited the conflict that Samini had with me' – Shatta

Shatta Wale has claimed that his long-standing rivalry with Stonebwoy is not personal but a continuation of an earlier feud involving Samini. Speaking during a TikTok live session on 15 January 2026, the dancehall artiste alleged that influential figures within Ghana’s entertainment industry initially positioned Samini against him and later shifted focus to Stonebwoy.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reignited conversations about long-standing tensions within Ghana’s music industry, claiming that his rivalry with Stonebwoy is not personal but rather a continuation of an earlier conflict involving Samini.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during a TikTok live session on 15 January 2026, Shatta Wale insisted that he harbours no ill feelings towards Stonebwoy. Instead, he suggested that the disagreement was inherited, arguing that industry power brokers initially positioned Samini against him and later replaced him with Stonebwoy when circumstances changed.

Shatta Wale

According to Shatta Wale, influential figures within the entertainment space deliberately fuelled these rivalries, a claim he said had even been publicly acknowledged by former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He stated,

Stonebwoy and I do not have any problem. I keep saying this all the time. Stonebwoy has no beef with me; it is Samini’s beef that Stonebwoy inherited. After they were done using Samini, they felt he had become weak, so they decided to use Stonebwoy instead. Mark Okraku-Mantey has said this himself on radio. These are facts and part of history

Shatta Wale went on to explain that many of his past confrontations stemmed from what he described as efforts to protect the rights of Ghanaian artistes. However, he believes those actions were misunderstood and ultimately portrayed as disrespectful, earning him the label of an industry troublemaker.

He explained,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stonebwoy

My only concern was asking why DJs were not paying me and why radio stations were using my name and image on shows without informing me. Because I spoke up, they said I was disrespectful. I was fighting for issues that affected every Ghanaian artiste so stakeholders would stop those practices, but that is what turned me into an enemy of the industry,

The self-styled Shatta Movement boss further claimed that once he was cast as an outsider, industry stakeholders, particularly within the media, began pitting fellow artistes against him to sustain the narrative.

Despite the ongoing tension, Shatta Wale admitted that he cannot clearly identify how his supposed feud with Stonebwoy actually began.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added,

Once I became an enemy to the industry, they looked for someone to fight me, and Samini was the first. As for Stonebwoy, if you ask me today what really caused the issue between us, I honestly cannot tell you. But if you ask me about what happened between me and Samini, I can explain that clearly

His remarks have once again stirred debate about rivalry, influence and power dynamics within Ghana’s music industry.