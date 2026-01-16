'No money was demanded' - Esther Smith clears Pastor Elvis Agyemang over £300,000 claim

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has dismissed viral social media claims alleging that Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Grace Mountain Ministry demanded money in exchange for prayers during a December prayer event at the Accra Sports Stadium. In a statement issued on 16 January 2026, she described the accusations as false and misleading, stating that neither she nor her team was asked to pay for prayers.

The controversy follows the widely publicised December prayer gathering held at the Accra Sports Stadium, after which claims emerged online suggesting that worshippers were asked to pay money in exchange for prayers. In a statement released on 16 January 2026, Esther Smith firmly rejected these assertions, describing them as untrue and deliberately misleading.

According to the veteran musician, the accusations misrepresent what actually transpired and unfairly seek to damage the reputation of Pastor Agyemang and the Alpha Hour team.

I was at Alpha Hour and I was charged £300,000 for prayers against a threat on my life — Esther Smith drops bombshell.



I’ve always known this guy can’t be trusted! Keep making these pastors rich! pic.twitter.com/YgmHEUKg8d — Albert Nat HYDE ™ (@BongoIdeas) January 14, 2026

The statement said,

We have taken note of widely circulated reports and commentaries on social media suggesting that Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour demanded or received money in exchange for prayers. These claims are false, misleading, and a gross distortion of facts

Drawing from her personal experience, Esther Smith emphasised that neither she nor members of her team were ever asked to make any form of payment during their engagement with the ministry.

She stressed,

We wish to state unequivocally that during our engagement with Pastor Elvis Agyemang and the Alpha Hour team, we were treated with respect, dignity, and genuine pastoral care. At no point was any amount requested, demanded, or charged for prayers

She further revealed that the ministry ensured her safety throughout the programme, noting that adequate security arrangements were put in place. Esther Smith praised Pastor Agyemang’s leadership, describing him as consistent, accountable and trustworthy.

The statement added,

On the contrary, adequate security and support were provided, and all interactions were conducted with professionalism and integrity. Pastor Elvis Agyemang has demonstrated consistent character, accountability, and transparency, and he remains a leader who can be trusted

Condemning the allegations as unnecessary and baseless, the gospel singer urged the public to ignore what she described as sensationalism and misinformation.

The statement concluded,

Any narratives portraying him otherwise are inaccurate and should be disregarded. We therefore call on the general public, the Alpha Hour family, and fans of Esther Smith to disregard all speculation, sensational headlines, and misrepresentations currently circulating on social media

Esther Smith’s intervention adds a prominent voice to the ongoing public debate, as discussions around the December event continue to trend online.