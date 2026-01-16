'No money was demanded' - Esther Smith clears Pastor Elvis Agyemang over £300,000 claim
Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith has publicly spoken out to counter allegations circulating on social media against Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder of Grace Mountain Ministry and leader of the Alpha Hour prayer movement.
The controversy follows the widely publicised December prayer gathering held at the Accra Sports Stadium, after which claims emerged online suggesting that worshippers were asked to pay money in exchange for prayers. In a statement released on 16 January 2026, Esther Smith firmly rejected these assertions, describing them as untrue and deliberately misleading.
According to the veteran musician, the accusations misrepresent what actually transpired and unfairly seek to damage the reputation of Pastor Agyemang and the Alpha Hour team.
The statement said,
We have taken note of widely circulated reports and commentaries on social media suggesting that Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour demanded or received money in exchange for prayers. These claims are false, misleading, and a gross distortion of facts
Drawing from her personal experience, Esther Smith emphasised that neither she nor members of her team were ever asked to make any form of payment during their engagement with the ministry.
She stressed,
We wish to state unequivocally that during our engagement with Pastor Elvis Agyemang and the Alpha Hour team, we were treated with respect, dignity, and genuine pastoral care. At no point was any amount requested, demanded, or charged for prayers
She further revealed that the ministry ensured her safety throughout the programme, noting that adequate security arrangements were put in place. Esther Smith praised Pastor Agyemang’s leadership, describing him as consistent, accountable and trustworthy.
The statement added,
On the contrary, adequate security and support were provided, and all interactions were conducted with professionalism and integrity. Pastor Elvis Agyemang has demonstrated consistent character, accountability, and transparency, and he remains a leader who can be trusted
Condemning the allegations as unnecessary and baseless, the gospel singer urged the public to ignore what she described as sensationalism and misinformation.
The statement concluded,
Any narratives portraying him otherwise are inaccurate and should be disregarded. We therefore call on the general public, the Alpha Hour family, and fans of Esther Smith to disregard all speculation, sensational headlines, and misrepresentations currently circulating on social media
Esther Smith’s intervention adds a prominent voice to the ongoing public debate, as discussions around the December event continue to trend online.
