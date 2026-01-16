Advertisement

'No money was demanded' - Esther Smith clears Pastor Elvis Agyemang over £300,000 claim

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:32 - 16 January 2026
Esther Smith
Esther Smith
Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has dismissed viral social media claims alleging that Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Grace Mountain Ministry demanded money in exchange for prayers during a December prayer event at the Accra Sports Stadium. In a statement issued on 16 January 2026, she described the accusations as false and misleading, stating that neither she nor her team was asked to pay for prayers.
Advertisement

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith has publicly spoken out to counter allegations circulating on social media against Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder of Grace Mountain Ministry and leader of the Alpha Hour prayer movement.

Advertisement

The controversy follows the widely publicised December prayer gathering held at the Accra Sports Stadium, after which claims emerged online suggesting that worshippers were asked to pay money in exchange for prayers. In a statement released on 16 January 2026, Esther Smith firmly rejected these assertions, describing them as untrue and deliberately misleading.

READ MORE: A breakdown of the 19 properties at the centre of Daddy Lumba’s estate dispute

According to the veteran musician, the accusations misrepresent what actually transpired and unfairly seek to damage the reputation of Pastor Agyemang and the Alpha Hour team.

Advertisement

The statement said,

We have taken note of widely circulated reports and commentaries on social media suggesting that Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour demanded or received money in exchange for prayers. These claims are false, misleading, and a gross distortion of facts

READ MORE: Ebo Noah granted GH₵100k bail with two sureties, case adjourned to March 18

Drawing from her personal experience, Esther Smith emphasised that neither she nor members of her team were ever asked to make any form of payment during their engagement with the ministry.

She stressed,

Advertisement

We wish to state unequivocally that during our engagement with Pastor Elvis Agyemang and the Alpha Hour team, we were treated with respect, dignity, and genuine pastoral care. At no point was any amount requested, demanded, or charged for prayers

READ MORE: I can help the economy with my background as a financial advisor- Dadie Opanka to Mahama

She further revealed that the ministry ensured her safety throughout the programme, noting that adequate security arrangements were put in place. Esther Smith praised Pastor Agyemang’s leadership, describing him as consistent, accountable and trustworthy.

The statement added,

On the contrary, adequate security and support were provided, and all interactions were conducted with professionalism and integrity. Pastor Elvis Agyemang has demonstrated consistent character, accountability, and transparency, and he remains a leader who can be trusted
Advertisement

READ MORE: Paakoso Chief demands Daddy Lumba’s body from Abusuapanin for another funeral in March 2026

Condemning the allegations as unnecessary and baseless, the gospel singer urged the public to ignore what she described as sensationalism and misinformation.

The statement concluded,

Any narratives portraying him otherwise are inaccurate and should be disregarded. We therefore call on the general public, the Alpha Hour family, and fans of Esther Smith to disregard all speculation, sensational headlines, and misrepresentations currently circulating on social media

Esther Smith’s intervention adds a prominent voice to the ongoing public debate, as discussions around the December event continue to trend online.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Entertainment
16.01.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
News
16.01.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Top 10 African Countries with the Best Environments for Businesses: Latest World Bank Rankings
News
16.01.2026
Top 10 African Countries with the Best Environments for Businesses: Latest World Bank Rankings
5 Safety Tips When Fighting for a Trotro
Lifestyle
16.01.2026
5 Safety Tips When Fighting for a Trotro
Black Sherif wins legal dispute with former management
Entertainment
16.01.2026
Black Sherif wins legal dispute with former management
'Stonebwoy and I have no issues; he inherited the conflict that Samini had with me' – Shatta
Entertainment
16.01.2026
'Stonebwoy and I have no issues; he inherited the conflict that Samini had with me' – Shatta