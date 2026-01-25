Faustina Fosu, sister of late Daddy Lumba, mourns as son passes away

Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of the late Daddy Lumba, has tragically lost her son, Kofi, in Kumasi. The death, which occurred after a brief illness, comes only months after the passing of her brother, adding to the family’s sorrow.

Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of the late highlife music legend Daddy Lumba, has reportedly lost her son, Kofi, in a heartbreaking incident.

Kofi, who was the second-born child of Faustina Fosu, is said to have passed away in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026, in Kumasi.

According to close family sources, he reportedly woke up feeling unwell, suffered a brief illness, and died before reaching the hospital, where his death was later confirmed.

News of the tragic loss was made public by content creator Kamal Mohammed, popularly known as Nation Blogger. He had recently organised a fundraising campaign to support Faustina Fosu, which reportedly raised about GH₵10,000.

The incident has plunged the family into renewed grief, coming barely six months after the death of Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025, and was laid to rest on December 13, 2025. The loss of her son occurred just about 40 days after the burial of her celebrated brother, further deepening the family’s sorrow.

Eyewitnesses and close associates described a deeply emotional and heartbreaking scene as Faustina Fosu broke down in tears while mourning the sudden loss of her son, Daddy Lumba’s nephew.

In a viral footage, Faustina Fosu invoked curses on whoever is involved in the death of her son. She stated that within 40 days, the person responsible for the her son's death must confess.

“Let the person who killed you speak up and confess in 40 days” - Faustina Fosu curses pic.twitter.com/ImNgzBABW0 — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) January 24, 2026

The family is yet to issue an official statement as they mourn the devastating loss and make arrangements for Kofi's funeral.