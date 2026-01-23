Court document suggests Daddy Lumba died without registered will

Documents from the High Court in Accra indicate that late highlife legend Daddy Lumba may have passed away without a registered will. A formal registry search conducted in January 2026 reportedly found no record of a Last Will and Testament, raising the likelihood that his multimillion-cedi estate will be distributed under Ghana’s intestate succession laws. T

Fresh court records from the High Court of Justice in Accra indicate that celebrated highlife musician Daddy Lumba may have passed away without formally registering a will. The documents, issued by the Probate and Administration Division in January 2026, relate to the estate of the late artiste, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

According to the records, a formal search was conducted at the court’s registry to establish whether the musician had lodged a Last Will and Testament prior to his death. The outcome of that search showed no evidence of any will on file. Under the section confirming whether a will existed, the registry recorded that there was no entry available at the time of the inquiry.

Further reinforcing this position, key sections of the document that would ordinarily contain information about the date of deposit, the individual who submitted the will, or the legal practitioner who prepared it were left blank. Court officials endorsed the search on 19 January 2026, linking it to ongoing proceedings concerning the administration of Daddy Lumba’s estate.

Daddy Lumba

The apparent absence of a registered will has significant implications, as it suggests that the late musician’s properties may now be distributed in accordance with Ghana’s intestate succession laws. This development comes against the backdrop of intensifying legal wrangling over his considerable assets.

Daddy Lumba died on 26 July 2025 at The Bank Hospital in Accra after a brief illness. He was 60 years old. His death triggered months of disputes involving members of his family, his spouses, and disagreements over funeral arrangements. He was eventually laid to rest on 13 December 2025 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Barely a month after his burial, tensions surrounding his estate escalated. His widow, Akosua Serwaa, together with his elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, and his daughter, Charlyn Fosu, jointly filed an application at the High Court’s Probate Division in Accra seeking Letters of Administration to manage the estate.

Daddy Lumba

Court filings indicate that Akosua Serwaa is laying claim to 19 properties registered in Daddy Lumba’s name. These assets reportedly include residential houses, commercial buildings, and parcels of land situated in different parts of the country. However, the application has been challenged by Daddy Lumba’s other wife, Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, who has entered a caveat through her legal representatives.

In an earlier ruling delivered on 28 November 2025, the Kumasi High Court recognised both Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori as lawful surviving spouses of the late musician. The court’s 74-page judgement dismissed attempts by either party to claim exclusive spousal status.

Under Ghana’s Intestate Succession Act, 1985 (PNDC Law 111), the estate of a person who dies without a valid will is shared among surviving spouses, children, and other eligible family members according to a prescribed formula. Where there is a surviving spouse and children, the spouse is entitled to household chattels and a portion of the remaining estate, with the balance divided among the children. In cases involving more than one legally recognised wife, the law accords each spouse an entitlement.

Legal practitioners note that the absence of a will often results in drawn-out disputes, particularly where estates involve substantial assets, multiple properties, or complex family relationships. As a result, individuals with significant wealth are frequently advised to put comprehensive estate plans in place to prevent uncertainty and conflict after death.

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba was widely regarded as one of Ghana’s wealthiest musicians, with an estimated net worth of approximately $26 million, or GH₵268 million. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he released more than 30 albums and built a legacy that extended well beyond music into property and business.