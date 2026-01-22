Advertisement

#FreeKwesiArthur: Ghanaian celebs react to claims of extortion and threats by Kwesi Arthur against Ground Up Chale

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:43 - 22 January 2026
Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has accused his former label Ground Up Chale and CEO Glen Boateng of demanding US$150,000 to use his own images in an independent project, claiming perpetual ownership of his music, image, and brand since 2016—despite no affiliation since his 2022 album Son of Jacob.
Ghana's music community is buzzing with reactions following Kwesi Arthur's bombshell social media statement late Wednesday, where he accused his former label 'Ground Up Chale' and CEO 'Glen Boateng' of extortion, threats, and blocking his independent releases.

In a post, Kwesi claimed the label demands US$150,000 for using his own images, asserts ongoing ownership of his music and brand since 2016 (despite no affiliation since his 2022 album 'Son of Jacob'), and has withheld royalties while manipulating him, severely impacting his mental health. He warned that if anything happens to him or his new project gets taken down, Ground Up should be held responsible.

The post ignited a firestorm on X, with hashtags like #FreeKwesiArthur, #KwesiArthur, and #GroundUpChale trending nationwide. Fellow artists, media personalities, and fans rallied in support, highlighting broader issues of artist exploitation in Ghana's industry. Here's a roundup of key reactions:

Rapper Medikal weighed in with a video response, drawing parallels to entitlement after small favors, using a "pure water" analogy to illustrate how some feel owed forever after initial help. He emphasised that such dynamics are common but urged fairness, sparking fan debates on both sides of the artist-label divide.

Kweku Flick expressed solidarity, revealing he now understands why past collaborations with Kwesi never materialized, assuming it was personal but realizing it stemmed from label issues. "I love you @KWESIARTHUR_ ... Stay strong, your mental well-being matters," he wrote, offering support and highlighting the emotional toll.

KaySoFromTema shared his own alleged experience with Ground Up, posting: "For the record, I made GHC 0 from Grind Day and the songs from that period. It was a learning experience that shaped how I approach ownership and agreements today." His statement added weight to claims of financial exploitation, resonating with fans who called it "crazy" and demanded more artists speak up.

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, condemned the alleged tactics harshly, calling the label's behavior parasitic and embarrassing: "Grown men moving like landlords of someone’s life, image and sweat... Release him. Release his work. Stop the nonsense." Her post amplified calls for dignity and respect in artist management.

Kojo Cue, kept it simple but powerful, posting "#FreeKwesiArthur" to show his backing. As a fellow artist who's navigated label challenges, his endorsement resonated with fans pushing for industry reform.

TV/Radio host Giovani Caleb, offered practical advice to emerging talents: "Don't sign off on your future as a talent out of desperation. Get extra eyes involved and document your deal professionally." He lamented the situation as "sad," citing global examples of similar pitfalls.

Ground Up Chale and Glen Boateng have yet to respond publicly, but the outpouring underscores growing calls for better contracts, mental health support, and artist independence in Ghana's booming music scene.

