Awal Mohammed apologises for calling Shatta Wale's fans 'junkies'

A member of the NPP Communications Team, Awal Mohammed, has issued a public apology to supporters of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale following backlash over comments he made on JoyNews. Mohammed explained that his remarks were a slip of the tongue and not intended to insult the Shatta Movement. In response, Shatta Wale called for greater respect for his brand and fans, stressing his role in youth empowerment, job creation and Ghana’s global image.

Awal Mohammed, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communications Team, has issued a public apology to followers of dancehall star Shatta Wale after comments he made on television triggered widespread criticism.

The political communicator faced a social media backlash after appearing on JoyNews on 20 January 2026. While discussing what he described as overly harsh bail conditions imposed by the government, Mohammed mistakenly used an offensive term to describe some supporters of Shatta Wale who had assembled at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) during the musician’s detention.

The remark, which many viewed as disrespectful to the Shatta Movement, quickly drew condemnation online. A day later, on 21 January 2026, Mohammed took to Facebook to address the controversy, explaining that the comment was unintentional and did not reflect his values.

He wrote,

I appeared on JoyNews yesterday for the morning show, and during the discussion , while criticising the government’s stringent bail conditions, I inadvertently referred to a section of Shatta Wale’s supporters as ‘junkies’

He went on to acknowledge the impact of his words and offered an unreserved apology.

I never intended to insult or demean anyone. The term was completely unnecessary, and I am deeply sorry for any offence it caused. I respect the passion and loyalty of fans, and my choice of words was wrong. It was out of character, and I sincerely apologise. I hope we can all move forward in a positive spirit.

In a separate response, Shatta Wale addressed the broader issue, warning against what he described as the persistent belittling of both his brand and the people who support it. The award-winning dancehall artiste stressed that his influence extends far beyond music.

Shatta Wale

According to him, his work contributes to youth empowerment, employment opportunities and projecting Ghana’s image on the global stage, efforts he believes deserve recognition rather than ridicule. He also called on media professionals and public figures to avoid selective criticism and to engage all voices with equal respect.

He stated,

For years, I have been a voice for the youth. What I do goes beyond music, it includes job creation, inspiration and representing Ghana on the world stage. That deserves respect