'I sometimes feel embarrassed when Sarkodie kneels before me' - Obrafour

Ghanaian rap legend Obrafour has shared heartfelt insights into his relationship with Sarkodie, describing the award-winning rapper as humble and divinely guided. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Caleb Nii Boye, Obrafour revealed that he often feels uncomfortable when Sarkodie publicly credits him for his success, insisting that all honour should be given to God.

Legendary Ghanaian rapper Obrafour has spoken warmly about Sarkodie’s modest character, following the circulation of a video that has sparked widespread discussion online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with broadcaster Caleb Nii Boye, Obrafour reflected on his long-standing bond with Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie, and described moments when the younger rapper’s public acknowledgements leave him feeling uneasy rather than proud.

According to the award-winning artist, Sarkodie often credits him for playing a key role in his formative years, particularly through their collaboration on Saa Okodie No. However, Obrafour believes such praise is unnecessary, stressing that Sarkodie has grown into a powerful and independent force within the music industry. He explained that Sarkodie’s stature as a global brand far outweighs any early influence he may have offered.

Obrafour further noted that he would prefer Sarkodie to direct that level of reverence elsewhere, emphasising the role of faith in the rapper’s success. Recalling their first encounter, he said he had already seen Sarkodie’s potential and believed his future was divinely guided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If it were entirely up to me, I would rather see that honour directed to the Creator. From the very first time we met, I told him who he truly was and what God was going to accomplish through him

The video also captured Obrafour speaking candidly about his personal faith. He revealed that the death of his mother deeply shook his beliefs, leading him to turn away from God despite having been a committed Seventh-day Adventist. Her passing, he said, left him questioning how someone so devoted and central to the family could die so suddenly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, his outlook changed dramatically after his music career experienced a sudden breakthrough. Obrafour said the success of Pae Muka forced him to reflect deeply, eventually convincing him that his rise could not have happened without divine intervention. This, he noted, is why he feels uneasy when people elevate him solely for his musical talent.

Obrafour

Before music, I was a very devoted Adventist, but I left the church after my mother died. I could not understand how someone so faithful, who was the backbone of our family, could die like that , it made me feel there was no God

But when I released ‘Pae Muka’ and it took off, I sat back and analysed everything. I realised it could only have been God’s power. There was a positive force working in my favour, and I could not attribute it to anything else

Advertisement

Advertisement