Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:22 - 09 March 2026
embers of the Bucha territorial defence forces train near Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 July. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA
Conflict, political instability and rising militarisation continue to shape the global security environment.

According to the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, published by the Institute for Economics & Peace, the world has become less peaceful for the sixth consecutive year, with the average global peacefulness score declining by 0.36%.

The index assesses 163 countries using indicators such as internal conflict, levels of safety and security, and militarisation. Countries ranked at the bottom of the index are typically affected by prolonged wars, terrorism, civil unrest or severe political instability.

Below are the 10 least peaceful, and therefore most dangerous, countries in the world in the 2026 rankings, based on their position at the bottom of the latest Global Peace Index.

1. Russia (Rank 163 | Score: 3.441)

Russia ranks as the least peaceful country globally. The ongoing war with Ukraine continues to fuel instability, high levels of militarisation and significant casualties. The country recorded one of the largest declines in peacefulness due to escalating geopolitical tensions and conflict-related deaths.

2. Ukraine (Rank 162 | Score: 3.434)

Ukraine remains among the most dangerous countries in the world as the war with Russia continues. The conflict has caused widespread destruction, mass displacement and growing levels of internal violence.

3. Sudan (Rank 161 | Score: 3.323)

Sudan has faced severe instability following clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and rival paramilitary groups. The fighting has led to thousands of deaths and displaced millions, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo (Rank 160 | Score: 3.292)

The Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to struggle with recurring violence, particularly in its eastern regions. Armed militias, ethnic tensions and conflicts linked to natural resources have sustained long-term insecurity.

5. Yemen (Rank 159 | Score: 3.262)

Years of civil war have devastated Yemen, leaving millions facing hunger, displacement and insecurity. Despite periods of reduced fighting, the country remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian emergencies.

6. Afghanistan (Rank 158 | Score: 3.229)

Despite changes in governance, Afghanistan remains highly unstable. Persistent security threats, extremist activity and a struggling economy continue to affect daily life.

7. Syria (Rank 157 | Score: 3.184)

More than a decade after the start of its civil war, Syria still faces violence, economic hardship and humanitarian distress. Several regions remain under the control of competing armed groups and foreign forces.

8. South Sudan (Rank 156 | Score: 3.117)

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has struggled with political rivalries, ethnic tensions and sporadic violence, which continue to hinder stability and development.

9. Israel (Rank 155 | Score: 3.108)

Rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly the conflict in Gaza following the October 2023 attacks, have significantly affected Israel’s peace ranking. Ongoing regional instability continues to heighten security risks.

10. Mali (Rank 154 | Score: 3.061)

Mali completes the list of the least peaceful nations. The country faces persistent insurgencies, terrorist activity and political instability, especially across the Sahel region where militant groups remain active.

Conclusion

The Global Peace Index findings highlight a worrying global trend: international stability is declining while conflicts are becoming more complex and interconnected. The number of active conflicts worldwide is now the highest since the end of the Second World War, reflecting growing geopolitical tensions and regional rivalries.

Many of the countries ranked lowest share similar challenges, including prolonged armed conflict, weak governance, economic hardship and severe humanitarian crises.

As the global security environment continues to evolve, the report emphasises the need for stronger conflict prevention, peacebuilding efforts and greater international cooperation to reverse the decline in global peacefulness.

Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
