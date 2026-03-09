Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List

Ghana bans land transit of rice, sugar, cooking oil, flour, pasta, pharmaceuticals and more, requiring all imports to enter via seaports to strengthen border control and safeguard government revenue.

The Government of Ghana has announced a ban on the land transit of nine key products, directing that they now enter the country exclusively through seaports. The measure, aimed at strengthening border controls and safeguarding government revenue, was unveiled by the Minister for Finance, Hon Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Monday, 9 March 2026.

In a statement, Dr Forson said the decision followed a high-level meeting with the Acting Commissioner of Customs, Mr Aaron Akanor, and management of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The meeting reviewed recent developments at the country’s borders and discussed steps to curb revenue leakages.

“Following this meeting, I have directed the Ghana Revenue Authority to immediately implement the following measures,” Dr Forson said. “The land transit of selected goods is hereby banned.”

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Acting Commissioner of Customs, Mr. Aaron Akanor

T he affected goods are:

Cooking oil Rice Sugar Frozen products Textiles Flour Canned tomatoes Pasta / Spaghetti Pharmaceutical products

The Finance Minister further announced the recentralisation of the Customs Technical Services Bureau (CTSB) to create a one-stop shop for valuation and improve intelligence sharing, including insights generated via the Publican AI system.

“These measures are intended to strengthen border controls, close revenue leakages, and safeguard government revenue,” Dr Forson added.

He also directed all relevant departments and units within the Customs Division to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations.

Industry players and traders are expected to adjust operations in line with the ban, while the GRA has committed to monitoring and enforcing adherence to the new directives.