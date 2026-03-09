Advertisement

Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:42 - 09 March 2026
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
Ghana bans land transit of rice, sugar, cooking oil, flour, pasta, pharmaceuticals and more, requiring all imports to enter via seaports to strengthen border control and safeguard government revenue.
Advertisement

The Government of Ghana has announced a ban on the land transit of nine key products, directing that they now enter the country exclusively through seaports. The measure, aimed at strengthening border controls and safeguarding government revenue, was unveiled by the Minister for Finance, Hon Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Advertisement

In a statement, Dr Forson said the decision followed a high-level meeting with the Acting Commissioner of Customs, Mr Aaron Akanor, and management of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The meeting reviewed recent developments at the country’s borders and discussed steps to curb revenue leakages.

“Following this meeting, I have directed the Ghana Revenue Authority to immediately implement the following measures,” Dr Forson said. “The land transit of selected goods is hereby banned.”

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Acting Commissioner of Customs, Mr. Aaron Akanor

The affected goods are:

Advertisement

  1. Cooking oil

  2. Rice

  3. Sugar

  4. Frozen products

  5. Textiles

  6. Flour

  7. Canned tomatoes

  8. Pasta / Spaghetti

  9. Pharmaceutical products

The Finance Minister further announced the recentralisation of the Customs Technical Services Bureau (CTSB) to create a one-stop shop for valuation and improve intelligence sharing, including insights generated via the Publican AI system.

“These measures are intended to strengthen border controls, close revenue leakages, and safeguard government revenue,” Dr Forson added.

He also directed all relevant departments and units within the Customs Division to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations.

Advertisement

Industry players and traders are expected to adjust operations in line with the ban, while the GRA has committed to monitoring and enforcing adherence to the new directives.

The move forms part of the government’s broader efforts to protect Ghana’s fiscal resources and streamline the importation process for critical goods.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
A 10-Second Kiss Can Transfer Up to 80 Million Bacteria, Study Finds
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
News
09.03.2026
Gov’t bans land transit of rice, sugar and 7 other key products – Full List
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
News
09.03.2026
Top 10 Deadliest Countries in the World: Latest Global Peace Rankings
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
Entertainment
09.03.2026
MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
News
09.03.2026
GOIL, Star Oil announce fuel supply disruptions - Here's Why
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship
News
09.03.2026
Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship