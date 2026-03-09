MC Portfolio claims he rejected GH¢15,000 bribe to alter Shatta Wale project line-up

MC Portfolio says he turned down a GH¢15,000 bribe during the 2020 Kumasi Invasion Project, choosing integrity over money to ensure the original Kumerica artistes kept their spots on Shatta Wale’s “Ahodwo Las Vegas” project.

Ghanaian media personality and master of ceremonies MC Portfolio has revealed that he once rejected a GH¢15,000 bribe intended to influence the lineup of a major music project in 2020.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on 8 March 2026, the MC disclosed that the money was offered by the management team of an emerging artiste. According to him, they wanted him to remove one of the Kumerica artistes who had already been selected to feature on Shatta Wale’s Kumasi-themed project titled Ahodwo Las Vegas and replace him with their artiste.

Portfolio explained that he was closely involved in coordinating aspects of the project at the time. Despite facing financial difficulties, he said he decided to stand by his principles and declined the offer.

He wrote;

I refused a GH¢15,000 bribe in 2020 from the team of an upcoming artiste just to remove one of the Kumerica boys from Shatta Wale’s project and replace him with their artiste. I needed the money, but I stood by my principles and stuck to my list,

Reflecting on the decision years later, he expressed satisfaction that many of the artistes who participated in the project have since gone on to achieve notable success within the Ghanaian music industry.

He added;

Today, the guys who appeared on the ‘Ahodwo Las Vegas’ project are all superstars, and I would never have forgiven myself if I had blocked someone’s breakthrough simply because of greed

Although he suggested that some of the artistes involved have not always shown him the level of appreciation he expected, Portfolio maintained that he remains proud of the role he played in supporting the movement.

He stated;

I am proud of myself for standing by integrity. Even though these artistes do not always make me feel appreciated enough, Kumerica comes first,

The Kumasi Invasion Project (KIP) was launched by Shatta Wale around 2020 as part of efforts to highlight and collaborate with emerging talents from Kumasi and the wider Ashanti Region. The initiative created a platform for several rising musicians to gain national recognition.

Among the artistes linked to the movement were King Paluta, Amerado, Kofi Jamar and Ypee, whose involvement helped amplify the Kumerica wave and bring greater attention to Kumasi’s growing music scene.

The success of the initiative later inspired Shatta Wale to introduce a similar programme known as the Accra Invasion Project (AIP), aimed at supporting emerging artistes in Ghana’s capital, Accra.