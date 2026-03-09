Girlfriend pours acid on aspiring journalist after he ends relationship

A 27-year-old aspiring journalist, Derick Ofosu Gyan, is battling to regain his vision after surviving a brutal acid attack allegedly carried out by his girlfriend.

After completing Senior High School, Derick enrolled in a short journalism course as he worked toward his dream of becoming a journalist. He later secured a contract job assisting with the replacement of electricity meters for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) across the country.

However, his life took a tragic turn in 2021 following an incident that left him permanently injured. According to Derick, a female friend from Nsawam visited him in Sogakope in the Volta Region and spent the night at his residence.

Later that evening, he reportedly discovered messages on her phone suggesting she was romantically involved with other men. Feeling hurt by the discovery, he decided to end the relationship and blocked her on social media.

About a month later, while preparing for work in the early hours of the morning, Derick stepped outside his home to bathe. It was at that moment, he said, that the woman confronted him and allegedly poured acid on him.

Neighbours quickly raised the alarm, and with the assistance of the local assemblyman, the suspect was arrested while allegedly attempting to flee the scene.

Derick later learned that the woman had been sentenced to five years in prison for the attack. However, neither he nor members of his family were present during the court proceedings.

Since the incident, Derick has undergone three surgeries to treat severe burns to his face, chest, hands, and legs. The attack also left him completely blind.

As reported by 3News, Derrick was once described as energetic and full of ambition, he now relies heavily on his mother, Aunty Lydia, for daily assistance and mobility.

Derick Ofosu Gyan

Despite the challenges he faces, Derick says he is still determined to pursue his ambition of becoming a journalist. He is now appealing to the public for financial assistance to undergo a specialized eye surgery in India that doctors say could potentially restore his sight.

His mother, Aunty Lydia, expressed disappointment over how the family of the convicted woman handled the situation, saying they showed little concern following the incident.

She believes that while justice has been served through the prison sentence, meaningful support toward her son’s medical recovery is still needed.