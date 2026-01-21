Blame Glen Boateng and Ground up if anything happens to me - Kwesi Arthur cries out
Ghanaian rapper and singer Kwesi Arthur has gone public with explosive allegations against his former management company Ground Up Chale and its CEO Glen Boateng, claiming they are demanding US$150,000 for him to use images of himself in an upcoming independent project, while asserting ownership over his image, music, and brand dating back to 2016.
In a strongly worded statement shared on social media late Wednesday evening (January 21, 2026), Kwesi Arthur declared that he has had no affiliation with Ground Up Chale since the release of his debut album Son of Jacob (2022), yet the company continues to claim rights to his catalogue and likeness. He alleged he has received no financial returns from his music during the years he worked with them and has faced ongoing threats and manipulation from Glen Boateng, who he says is "living off my money and hard work."
The most alarming part of the statement came when Kwesi warned:
If anything happens to me, Glen Boateng and all team members of Ground Up Chale are responsible and should be held responsible
He further accused Boateng of working "around the clock" to prevent him from releasing new music independently, adding that the situation has severely impacted his mental health and wellbeing. For the safety of himself and his family, he said he felt compelled to "publicly share the truth."
The post quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with fans, industry figures, and media outlets reacting in shock and support. Hashtags like #FreeKwesiArthur, #KwesiArthur, #GroundUpChale, and #GlenBoateng trended in Ghana within hours, as supporters called for transparency and called out alleged exploitation in artist-label relationships.
Ground Up Chale, which once propelled Kwesi Arthur to mainstream success with early hits and collaborations, has not issued a public response as of press time. The company was founded by Glen Boateng and gained prominence in the late 2010s as a key player in Ghana's rising hip-hop and Afrobeats scene.
Kwesi Arthur has been independent since around 2022–2023, launching his own imprint (Sisi Music) and releasing projects like This Is Not The Tape III (2024) through platforms emphasising artist ownership, such as Even under the "Proud 2 Pay" model. His earlier fallout with Ground Up involved public tweets (later deleted) accusing the label of taking advantage of him over publishing and distribution issues.