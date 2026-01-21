Ekow Black granted GH¢30,000 bail over alleged assault on girlfriend

Social media personality Ekow Black, born Christford Affadu Danful, has been granted bail of GH₵30,000 by the Adabraka District Court after being charged with alleged domestic abuse and related offences. The case follows the circulation of a viral video purportedly showing the influencer assaulting a woman. Police are also investigating claims that he threatened to release intimate images of the complainant. The matter has been adjourned to 10 February 2026 for further hearing.

Social media influencer Christford Affadu Danful, popularly known as Ekow Black, has been granted bail of GH₵30,000, supported by two sureties, by the Adabraka District Court.

The TikToker made his latest court appearance on 21 January 2026 after being charged in connection with alleged domestic violence and other related offences. The court has adjourned the matter to 10 February 2026 for further proceedings.

Ekow Black had previously been arraigned before the same court on 16 January 2026, at which time the presiding magistrate, Nana Abena Asoh Owusu Omenyo, ordered that he be remanded in police custody pending investigations.

The charges arise from a widely circulated video that surfaced online, purportedly showing the content creator physically attacking a woman. The footage quickly went viral, triggering widespread public condemnation and prompting swift action from law enforcement authorities.

Following the circulation of the video, the Ghana Police Service arrested the suspect as investigations commenced. Police have also indicated that they are probing allegations that Danful threatened to publish explicit images of the woman involved, an offence that may fall under sextortion laws.

According to police sources, Ekow Black was apprehended on 15 January 2026 during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect and the woman in the video were involved in a volatile relationship marked by frequent disagreements.

The controversial footage is reported to have first appeared on social media on 14 January 2026 via the Twitter account known as Long Lyf. It allegedly depicted a visibly distressed and aggressive Ekow Black striking his partner while shouting at her for reasons that remain unclear.