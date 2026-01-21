Advertisement

Ekow Black granted GH¢30,000 bail over alleged assault on girlfriend

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:34 - 21 January 2026
Ekow Black granted GH¢30,000 bail over alleged assault on girlfriend
Social media personality Ekow Black, born Christford Affadu Danful, has been granted bail of GH₵30,000 by the Adabraka District Court after being charged with alleged domestic abuse and related offences. The case follows the circulation of a viral video purportedly showing the influencer assaulting a woman. Police are also investigating claims that he threatened to release intimate images of the complainant. The matter has been adjourned to 10 February 2026 for further hearing.
Advertisement

Social media influencer Christford Affadu Danful, popularly known as Ekow Black, has been granted bail of GH₵30,000, supported by two sureties, by the Adabraka District Court.

Advertisement

The TikToker made his latest court appearance on 21 January 2026 after being charged in connection with alleged domestic violence and other related offences. The court has adjourned the matter to 10 February 2026 for further proceedings.

READ MORE: Why '2026 Is The New 2016'? All About The Viral Trend On Social Media

Ekow Black had previously been arraigned before the same court on 16 January 2026, at which time the presiding magistrate, Nana Abena Asoh Owusu Omenyo, ordered that he be remanded in police custody pending investigations.

The charges arise from a widely circulated video that surfaced online, purportedly showing the content creator physically attacking a woman. The footage quickly went viral, triggering widespread public condemnation and prompting swift action from law enforcement authorities.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Agradaa’s lawyer denies reports court has ordered her to pay Empress Gifty GH₵100,000

Following the circulation of the video, the Ghana Police Service arrested the suspect as investigations commenced. Police have also indicated that they are probing allegations that Danful threatened to publish explicit images of the woman involved, an offence that may fall under sextortion laws.

According to police sources, Ekow Black was apprehended on 15 January 2026 during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect and the woman in the video were involved in a volatile relationship marked by frequent disagreements.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Sarkodie recalls how Yaw Sarpong’s songs strengthened his faith in God

The controversial footage is reported to have first appeared on social media on 14 January 2026 via the Twitter account known as Long Lyf. It allegedly depicted a visibly distressed and aggressive Ekow Black striking his partner while shouting at her for reasons that remain unclear.

The incident reignited public debate around domestic abuse and online accountability, ultimately leading to his arrest and formal charges, including assault and threats to distribute explicit content.

@dek360ghana LIVE | Ekow Black appeared before the Adabraka Magistrate Court today over alleged domestic abuse and related offences. The court granted him bail in the sum of GH₵30,000 with sureties, and he is scheduled to reappear on February 10, 2026. Follow @dek360ghana for updates #dek360ghana #news #trend #fyp #viralvideos ♬ original sound - Voice of Kaeser
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Blame Glen Boateng and Ground up if anything happens to me - Kwesi Arthur cries out
Entertainment
21.01.2026
Blame Glen Boateng and Ground up if anything happens to me - Kwesi Arthur cries out
Barcelona’s firepower outshines defensive errors in Champions League win over Slavia Prague
Sports
21.01.2026
Barcelona’s firepower outshines defensive errors in Champions League win over Slavia Prague
Ekow Black granted GH¢30,000 bail over alleged assault on girlfriend
Entertainment
21.01.2026
Ekow Black granted GH¢30,000 bail over alleged assault on girlfriend
How to Get Married at AMA for Under GH¢1,500: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide for Couples
Lifestyle
21.01.2026
How to Get Married at AMA for Under GH¢1,500: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide for Couples
Kwabena Agyei Agyapong: The Engineer Fighting to Rebuild the NPP and Restore Its Soul
News
21.01.2026
Kwabena Agyei Agyapong: The Engineer Fighting to Rebuild the NPP and Restore Its Soul
Manchester City players refund travelling fans after embarrassing UCL defeat to Bodo/Glimt
Sports
21.01.2026
Manchester City players refund travelling fans after embarrassing UCL defeat to Bodo/Glimt