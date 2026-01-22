'Yaw Sarpong has no wife; he has been divorced for over 16 years' — Elder Brother

Yaw Sarpong’s brother has sparked debate after revealing that the late gospel icon had been divorced for years before his death, addressing long-standing rumours surrounding his marriage and final days

The brother of the late gospel legend Yaw Sarpong has ignited intense discussion online after insisting that the musician was not married at the time of his death.

Yaw Sarpong, the celebrated founder and lead figure of the Asomafo Gospel Band, died on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, aged 66. Reports indicate that he passed away at Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been undergoing medical treatment for several weeks.

In the latter part of his life, the veteran singer reportedly struggled with a number of health challenges. During this period, he was largely cared for by Maame Tiwaa, a vocalist within the Asomafo band. This arrangement later became a public point of contention after his estranged wife, Adwoa Pinamang, appeared on Oyerepa FM’s relationship programme hosted by Auntie Naa, alleging that Maame Tiwaa had interfered in her marriage.

Addressing Ghanaian bloggers at the family residence on 22 January 2026, Yaw Sarpong’s brother rejected claims that the musician was still married. According to him, the marriage had ended years before the singer’s health declined.

“Yaw Sarpong did not have a wife,” he stated.

In one of his public interviews on UTV with Nana Ama McBrown, he openly said he was no longer married and that his wife had left him many years earlier. When he fell ill in 2012, he personally told me he had been divorced for five years

He further revealed that the family had once attempted to reconcile the estranged couple, particularly when Yaw Sarpong’s condition worsened. However, those efforts were unsuccessful.

