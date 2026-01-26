Everything You Need To Know About Viral Streamer IShowSpeed Currently In Ghana

American streaming superstar IShowSpeed touched down at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on January 26, 2026, receiving a hero's welcome as he arrived for the final stop of his ambitious Africa tour. The Ghana Tourism Authority is hosting Speed for a series of cultural activities, including visits to heritage sites and a supercar showcase at Independence Square. His arrival in Ghana marks the culmination of his historic 28-day "Speed Does Africa" tour

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., born January 21, 2005, known professionally as IShowSpeed or simply Speed, is an American YouTuber and online streamer regarded as one of the most popular online streamers and Internet personalities in the world. He's originally from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Watkins registered his YouTube channel in 2016, initially posting gaming content. He started gaining attention in 2021 due to his violent verbal and physical reactions when gaming. In 2022, he began shifting focus towards soccer-related content, becoming an avid supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recent Major Achievements

2024-2025 Streaming Awards

In December 2024, Watkins won the "Get Off Your A** Award (Best IRL Streamer)", "Best International Streamer", and "Streamer of the Year" awards at the 2024 Streamer Awards. He was crowned Streamer of the Year again at the 2025 Streamer Awards on December 6 at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre, triumphing over competitors including ExtraEmily, Kai Cenat, Jasontheween, and Plaqueboymax.

In August 2025, Rolling Stone named him the "Most Influential Creator of 2025".

Speed boasts more than 47-million subscribers on YouTube and more than 43-million followers on Instagram. Over the course of 2025, IShowSpeed's streams generated 64.1 million Hours Watched on YouTube — roughly 30% more than the year before.

Major Tours and Global Presence

2024-2025 Tours

While on tour in Southeast Asia, he surpassed 30 million subscribers and accumulated a total of 110 million views for the duration of the trip. One of Watkins's livestreams, titled "IRL Stream in Indonesia", marked the first time an English-speaking streamer has received one million concurrent viewers in a livestream.

In the summer of 2024, during the UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament, Speed toured Europe, visiting over 10 countries and amassing 3.3 billion views on YouTube.

His 2025 IRL streaming tour "Speed Does America," broadcasting live from cities across the United States, drew thousands of viewers online and crowds of fans during in-person appearances.

South America and Africa Tours

On January 10, 2025, Watkins announced that he would be doing a tour in South America. On January 28, during his tour in Peru, he was declared an honorary mayor of Lima for an hour by Rafael López Aliaga, the city's mayor, who also declared him an "ambassador of Lima".

On February 14, 2025, Watkins participated in "Match for Hope 2025", a soccer charity event hosted in Stadium 974, Qatar, as a co-captain for Team Chunkz & IShowSpeed. The event managed to raise more than $10.7 million for charity.

On March 8, 2025, Watkins participated in the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match, held at Wembley Stadium in London, serving as both captain and player for the YouTube Allstars team. He scored his first goal in the charity match series in the 56th minute and secured victory by converting the decisive penalty in a shoot-out.

Content Style

Watkins is known for his dramatic and energetic behavior he displays during his variety live streams, including in-real-life streams conducted in various worldwide locations. He has been viewed as a cultural ambassador as he visits countries to showcase their cultures and inventions to both domestic and international audiences.

IShowspeed, is currently on his African tour, "Speed Does Africa." So far, he has traveled to several countries across the continent. He has engaged with local cultures, met fans, and shared everyday experiences from Africa with his global audience.His tour has effectively challenged long-standing stereotypes. He has highlighted the continent's lively modern cities, warm hospitality, rich culture, and true sense of community. This has left many viewers, especially in the US, shocked and reconsidering outdated views about poverty and danger.

The tour kicked off on December 29 in Angola, where he received a warm welcome that set the mood for the journey. He is currently in Ghana as the next stop on his Africa tour.

